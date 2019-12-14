बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मॉडल और एक्टर रूमा शर्मा इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैन्स को दीवाना बना रही हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर रुमा की तस्वीर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस लेटेस्ट फोटो में वह काफी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके कई सेक्सी बोल्ड से लेकर देसी अवतार वाले वीडियो देखने को मिलेंगे. जो फैन्स को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं. इन फोटोज में वह सेक्सी पोज देती नजर आ रही है इस कातिलाना अदाओं को देख फैन्स दीवाना हो रहे हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग काफी अच्छी है.

इंटरनेट पर उनकी फोटो काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. फैन्स इन फोटोज को खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं अबतक इन फोटोज पर कई हजार लाइक्स कमेंट आ चुके हैं. फैन्स इस वीडियो को देखकर तारीफ की बौछार कर रहे हैं. रुमा शर्मा की मां सिंगल मदर है उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई लवली पब्लिक स्कूल से की थी. वह नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ़ ड्रामा टीनएजर्स ग्रुप से पासआउट है. कई विज्ञापन में नजर आ चुकी चुकी हैं  इसके अलावा वह मैगजीन के कवर पर छप चुकी है.

उन्होंने डी डी 1 पर तुलसी के रूप में अभिनय किया है. उन्होंने कई सारे सीरियल में बाल कलाकार के तौर पर भी काम किया है. छोटे पर्दे पर रुमा शर्मा काफी पॉपुलर है. इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर कर रुमा शर्मा फैन्स को अपडेट देते रहती है, कई छोटे शॉर्ट फिल्म में काम कर चुकी है फैन्स रुमा शर्मा के लेटेस्ट फोटो का बेहद ही बेसब्री से इंतजार करते रहते हैं.

