बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. मॉडल और एक्टर रूमा शर्मा इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी कातिलाना अदाओं से फैन्स को दीवाना बना रही हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर रुमा की तस्वीर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. इस लेटेस्ट फोटो में वह काफी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं, इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके कई सेक्सी बोल्ड से लेकर देसी अवतार वाले वीडियो देखने को मिलेंगे. जो फैन्स को काफी पसंद आ रहे हैं. इन फोटोज में वह सेक्सी पोज देती नजर आ रही है इस कातिलाना अदाओं को देख फैन्स दीवाना हो रहे हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनकी फैन फॉलोइंग काफी अच्छी है.
इंटरनेट पर उनकी फोटो काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रही है. फैन्स इन फोटोज को खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं अबतक इन फोटोज पर कई हजार लाइक्स कमेंट आ चुके हैं. फैन्स इस वीडियो को देखकर तारीफ की बौछार कर रहे हैं. रुमा शर्मा की मां सिंगल मदर है उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई लवली पब्लिक स्कूल से की थी. वह नेशनल स्कूल ऑफ़ ड्रामा टीनएजर्स ग्रुप से पासआउट है. कई विज्ञापन में नजर आ चुकी चुकी हैं इसके अलावा वह मैगजीन के कवर पर छप चुकी है.
उन्होंने डी डी 1 पर तुलसी के रूप में अभिनय किया है. उन्होंने कई सारे सीरियल में बाल कलाकार के तौर पर भी काम किया है. छोटे पर्दे पर रुमा शर्मा काफी पॉपुलर है. इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर कर रुमा शर्मा फैन्स को अपडेट देते रहती है, कई छोटे शॉर्ट फिल्म में काम कर चुकी है फैन्स रुमा शर्मा के लेटेस्ट फोटो का बेहद ही बेसब्री से इंतजार करते रहते हैं.
Why 🤷🏻♀️ Fit In When You Were Born To Stand Out 🥰 Concept – @samar_instamatic . Cinemetogragher- @rajan_maggo_ @tanujsfotografia . Location – @dhuri_resort Outfit 👗- @shein_in @sheinofficial . #mondaymood #instamusic #instagood #shein #girls #love #rumasharma #videooftheday #sheinbeachseason#sheingals#sheinfluencer#sheinswimwear#sheinofficial#sheinstyle#sheinindia#sheinfashion#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#bikini#bikinigirl#bikiniseason#portrait#portraitphotography#slay#slayer#slayqueen
She’s 👩🏻 At Peace And Somehow On Fire🔥 Location – @forgefitnessofficial PC 📸 – @__picstory__ Retouch By – @rahul_photographer__ HMUA 👩🏻 – @faceglambyheena . #mondaymotivation #happysoul #healthylifestyle #fitnessmotivation #rumasharma #fitnessgoals #yoga #portraitphotography #peaceofmind
She’s 👩🏻 Poetry In The World That Was Still Learning Alphabet 🥰🥰 PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions Outfit 👗 – @amiclubwear ThankYou – @anamikasjain . #major #throwback #tuesdaymotivation #tuesdayvibes#beach#love#photoshoot#white#outfit#dresses#slay#bossbabe#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#influencer#beachbody#ootd#classy#sassy#longhair#curves#curvy#curvygirl#style#fashion#portraitphotography#😘
Be Somebody’s Best Thing 🥰 . ThankYou – @pankhclothing For This Amazing Outfit ♥️♥️ . PC 📸 – @__picstory__ HMUA 👩🏻 – @faceglambyheena Retouch By – @rahul_vishwakarmaaa . #cloudyskies #cloudyday #messy #long #curlyhair #bestportraitsindia #bestportraits #portraitphotography #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashioninfluencer #portraitsvision #lookiftheday
Life Is Too Short To Wear Boring Clothes 🤪 . . 📸 Capture by : @flamingo.productions 👨💻 Retouch by : @being_flamingo 💃 In Frame : @ruma_sharmaa . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #rumasharma #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #fun #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
I Can Be Your Bad Habit 😎 . ThankYou – @pankhclothing For This Amazing Outfit ♥️♥️ . PC 📸 – @__picstory__ HMUA 👩🏻 – @faceglambyheena . #cloudyskies #cloudyday #messy #long #curlyhair #bestportraitsindia #bestportraits #portraitphotography #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashioninfluencer #portraitsvision #lookiftheday
Sweeter Than Honey 🍯 . PC 📸- @tanujsfotografia Location – @dhuri_resort Outfit 👗- @shein_in @sheinofficial . #throwback #friday #sheinbeachseason#sheingals#sheinfluencer#sheinswimwear#sheinofficial#sheinstyle#sheinindia#sheinfashion#sheinsummerfun#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#bikini#bikinigirl#bikiniseason#portrait#portraitphotography#slay#s
Do You Wanna Know My Fashion Secret ? Find It In #sheinsecretsale Explore Secret Offers on Dresses 👗 Cute Accessories And More 😍 Use My Code – Secret290 To Get 10% off Just Go For It Guys 😘 . PC 📸 – @__picstory__ Retouch By – @pixelholic_rahul_ Outfit 👗 – @sheinofficial @shein_in HMUA 👩🏻 – @faceglambyheena Thanks – @anamikasjain . #saturday #vibes #shein #sheinofficial #cool #look #casualstyle #casualoutfit #rumasharma #actor #influencer #fashionblogger #lookbook #lookoftheday
Hi Guys ✋🏻✋🏻 M Super Happy To Share My First Item Song Look In Gujarati Film – @gthefilm Song Releasing Soon 😍 Thanks @tarun_c31 @iaddy21 For Giving Me This Opportunity And Believing In Me 🥰🥰 The Song Is Choreographed By – @shashankdogra Video Shot By – @Rohit_jaiswal_roh . #gujarati #film #itemsong #comingsoon #throwback #behindthescenes #shootdiaries #rumasharma #actor #blogger #fashionblogger #travelblogger #shootlife #lookoftoday #♥️
I 👩🏻👩🏻 Am Mine Before 😇😇 I Am Ever Anyone Else’s . ThankYou – @thestorehub Retouch By – @pixelholic_rahul_ PC 📸 – @arindamsikdarphotography . . #summervibes#summerwear#casualstyle#casualoutfit#bodyfit#dresses#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#styleblogger#portraitphotography#oot#lookoftheday#portrait#portraitphotography#portrait_shots
Attract Them By The Way You Live PC 📸 – @advait_vaidya Retouch By – @pixelholic_rahul_ . . #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #cute #rumasharma #tbt #picoftheday #me #hot #summer #art #instadaily #friends #repost #nature #girl #fun #style #instalike #family #travel #fitness #instasize #instasizecreatives #instasizeofficial #instasizeapp
