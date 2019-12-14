View this post on Instagram

She 👩🏻 Was Everything Real In A World 🌍 Of Make Believe 😇 . PC 📸 – @sachinkhotphotography Location- @dhuri_resort MUA💄 – @make___up__lover033 Hair 👩🏻 – @ruku_khan_03 #photographers_of_india #photographersofinstagram #photographers #photography #indiaphotosociety #indiafashionblogger #indianpicture #rumasharma #indianfashionblogger #indiagram #indianportraits #instagram #instalove #moodyportraits #mumbaiportraits #mumbai #mumbai_diaries #photochromehub #mumbaifashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionlifestyle #fashionphotography #fashionblogger #nikon #portrait_mood #portrait_vision #portraitphotography #portraitworld #portraits #portrait