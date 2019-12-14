बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. छोटे पर्दे से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाली रूमा शर्मा ने अपनी मेहनत से नाम कमाया है, ऐसे कई चेहरे हैं जो आज एक बड़ा नाम है रूमा शर्मा भी उन्ही में से है. टेलिविजन में रूमा शर्मा जाना माना चेहरा है टीवी पर तो वह जिस भी अवतार में नजर आती हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह अपने बोल्ड लुक से फैन्स को दीवाना बनाती नजर आ रही हैं. जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान हो रहा है.

जी हम बात कर रहे हैं रूमा शर्मा की सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो की जो इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर छाए हुए हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर रूमा के कई सेक्सी बिकिनी फोटो देखने को मिल रहे हैं. बोल्ड लुक में वह फैन्स को दीवाना बना रही हैं. रुमा का ये बोल्ड अवतार बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेसों को मात दे रहा है. उनकी खूबसूरती को देखकर आप भी बॉलीवुड की सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस को भूल जाएंगे. रूमा ने अपने पढाई दिल्ली नेशनल ड्रामा स्कूल से की थी. जिसके बाद उन्होंने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखा.

टेलीविजन की बात करें तो उन्होंने काला टीका, सीया के राम टशने इश्क जैसे सीरीयल में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुकी है. श्री राम सेंटर ऑडिटोरियम में रूमा शर्मा ने अपना पहला शो किया था जिसे काफी पसंद किया गया था. फिलहाल वह सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा एक्टिव हैं जिसे फैन्स काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं देखें आप भी रोमा कि लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो.

View this post on Instagram

Embrace 💇🏻‍♀️💇🏻‍♀️ The Glorious Mess That You Are ❤️❤️ . A Big Thanks To My Whole Team for All The Hard Work They Took Behind This Picture 📷 – @flamingo.productions @being_flamingo Meet My Multi Talented And Multi Tasking Photographer 📷📷 Your All Efforts Behind This Picture Was Phenomenal 💇🏻‍♀️- @ankitasinghmakeovers Our Hairstylist & MakeUp Artist She is the one who does all the magic behind the scenes Assitant 💇🏻‍♂️- @potrait_soni Very hardworking and talented person . 🏖- @dhuri_resort Behind every beautiful picture there's a beautiful location. Thank you for providing us such an amazing place for shoot ❤️❤️❤️ #goodmorning#instagram#followers#sunday#sundayvibes#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#bikni#love#biknishoot#biknibody#biknigirl#curvygirl#portraitphotography#red#lips#blueeyes#swimming#pool#photoshoot#bossbabe#hot#sexy#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#❤️

A post shared by Ruma Sharma (@ruma_sharmaa) on

