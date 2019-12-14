बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. छोटे पर्दे से अपने करियर की शुरुआत करने वाली रूमा शर्मा ने अपनी मेहनत से नाम कमाया है, ऐसे कई चेहरे हैं जो आज एक बड़ा नाम है रूमा शर्मा भी उन्ही में से है. टेलिविजन में रूमा शर्मा जाना माना चेहरा है टीवी पर तो वह जिस भी अवतार में नजर आती हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर वह अपने बोल्ड लुक से फैन्स को दीवाना बनाती नजर आ रही हैं. जिसे देखकर हर कोई हैरान हो रहा है.
जी हम बात कर रहे हैं रूमा शर्मा की सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो की जो इन दिनों इंटरनेट पर छाए हुए हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर रूमा के कई सेक्सी बिकिनी फोटो देखने को मिल रहे हैं. बोल्ड लुक में वह फैन्स को दीवाना बना रही हैं. रुमा का ये बोल्ड अवतार बॉलीवुड की एक्ट्रेसों को मात दे रहा है. उनकी खूबसूरती को देखकर आप भी बॉलीवुड की सेक्सी एक्ट्रेस को भूल जाएंगे. रूमा ने अपने पढाई दिल्ली नेशनल ड्रामा स्कूल से की थी. जिसके बाद उन्होंने मॉडलिंग की दुनिया में कदम रखा.
टेलीविजन की बात करें तो उन्होंने काला टीका, सीया के राम टशने इश्क जैसे सीरीयल में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुकी है. श्री राम सेंटर ऑडिटोरियम में रूमा शर्मा ने अपना पहला शो किया था जिसे काफी पसंद किया गया था. फिलहाल वह सोशल मीडिया पर ज्यादा एक्टिव हैं जिसे फैन्स काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं देखें आप भी रोमा कि लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो.
View this post on Instagram
She 👩🏻 Was Everything Real In A World 🌍 Of Make Believe 😇 . PC 📸 – @sachinkhotphotography Location- @dhuri_resort MUA💄 – @make___up__lover033 Hair 👩🏻 – @ruku_khan_03 #photographers_of_india #photographersofinstagram #photographers #photography #indiaphotosociety #indiafashionblogger #indianpicture #rumasharma #indianfashionblogger #indiagram #indianportraits #instagram #instalove #moodyportraits #mumbaiportraits #mumbai #mumbai_diaries #photochromehub #mumbaifashionblogger #fashionstyle #fashionlifestyle #fashionphotography #fashionblogger #nikon #portrait_mood #portrait_vision #portraitphotography #portraitworld #portraits #portrait
View this post on Instagram
Elegance Is The Only Beauty 🥰🥰 That never fades . Shot By – @sunnyrawal15 Location – @dhuri_resort #portraitvideo #cinematography #cinematic #mumbai #rumasharma #actor #model #influencer #fashionblogger #fashionista #fashionnova #lookoftheday #ootd #longhair #curlyhair #slay #slayer #beauty #bossbabe #😘
View this post on Instagram
She’s The Kind Of High 🙆🏻♀️🙆🏻♀️ Only A Deep Soul Can Get Stoned 😇 . PC 📸 – @advait_vaidya Retouch By – @rahul_photographer__ . #major #throwback #tuesday #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #cute #rumasharma #tbt #picoftheday #me #hot #lookbook #lookoftheday #portraitphotography #😘
View this post on Instagram
Attract Them By The Way You Live PC 📸 – @advait_vaidya Retouch By – @pixelholic_rahul_ . . #love #instagood #photooftheday #fashion #beautiful #happy #cute #rumasharma #tbt #picoftheday #me #hot #summer #art #instadaily #friends #repost #nature #girl #fun #style #instalike #family #travel #fitness #instasize #instasizecreatives #instasizeofficial #instasizeapp
View this post on Instagram
She Had Magic In Her Eyes 👩🏻👩🏻 Even The Stars Envied 🌟🌟 . #major#throwback#brazil#cruise#cruiselife#cruiseblogger#travelblogger#travelphotography#traveltheworld#travelgram#workmode#realityshow#shootdiaries#shootlife#rumasharma#actor#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#styleblogger#curvy#curvygirl#nosering#love#ootd#slay#slayer#slayqueen#portraitphotography#photooftheday
View this post on Instagram
I Know My Sexiness 🤘🏻🤘🏻 Is Your Distraction 😎😎 . . #am#fire#baby#throwback#tuesday#bali#baliindonesia#balivibes#monsoon#monsoonseason#beach#beachlife#beachlove#shootdiaries#shootlife#punjabisong#rumasharma#actor#blogger#travelblogger#fashionnova#bikini#slayer#slay#slayqueen#viralgirl#videooftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
A Man’s Money 💰💰 Will Never Excite An Independent Woman 👩🏻👩🏻 . #major#throwback#brazil#cruise#cruiselife#cruiseblogger#travelblogger#travelphotography#traveltheworld#travelgram#workmode#realityshow#shootdiaries#shootlife#rumasharma#actor#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#styleblogger#curvy#curvygirl#nosering#love#ootd#slay#slayer#slayqueen#portraitphotography#photooftheday
View this post on Instagram
I Am Not A One In A Million Kind Of Girl 👩🏻👩🏻 I Am Once In A Lifetime Kinda Of Woman 😎😎 . . ThankYou 👗 – @shein_in @sheinofficial Thanks – @anamikasjain Location – @dhuri_resort HMUA – @makeupbypranavi PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions You Can Also Use Coupon Code – SHSW03 To Enjoy 10% Off . #sheinbeachseason#sheingals#sheinfluencer#sheinswimwear#sheinofficial#sheinstyle#sheinindia#sheinfashion#sheinsummerfun#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#bikini#bikinigirl#bikiniseason#portrait#portraitphotography#slay#slayer#slayqueen#shein . #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig
View this post on Instagram
A Woman 👩🏻👩🏻 Is Unstoppable After She 😇😇 Realizes She Deserves Better 😎😎 . Outfit👗 – @sheerfetishstockings Thanks- @anamikasjain PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
She Is Fire And Ice 🔥🔥 You’ll fear The Cold And Crave The Burn 😎😎 . Outfit👗 – @sheerfetishstockings Thanks- @anamikasjain PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
She 👩🏻👩🏻 Promised Herself Better ♥️♥️ And Never Looked Back 😎😎 . Outfit👗 – @sheerfetishstockings Thanks- @anamikasjain PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
A Queen Will Always 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ Turn Pain Into Power 😎😎 . . PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
Kind Heart Wise Mind Brave Spirit Bold Faith . . PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
Some People Underestimate How Sexy Is To Be Ambitious 😎😎 . PC📸 – @flamingo.productions Location – @dhuri_resort . . . #FlamingoProductions #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig #potraitmood #agameofpotraits #potraitsfromtheworld #earth #ourmoodydays #artofvisuals #thecreatorclass #love #life #photography #daily #photooftheday #fashion #happy #cute #hot #art #friends #style #rumasharma #portraitsofficial #photographs__love #bestportraitsindia #portraitsvision
View this post on Instagram
She’s A Combination 🌹🌹 Of Sensitive And Savage 😎😎 . PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions . #portrait #portraitphotography #bikni #biknimodel #swimming #swimmingpool #summer #summervibes #fun #sun #hot #love #mumbaiportraits #bloggersnation #rumsharma #actor #model #influencer #summervibes #ootd #photooftheday #😘
View this post on Instagram
I Will Not Be Another Flower 🌹🌹 Picked For My Beauty And Left To Die 🙇🏻♂️🙇🏻♂️ I Will Be Wild Difficult To Find And Impossible To forget 😎😎 . PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions . #saturday#summer#vibes#instagood#instalove#portraitphotography#hot#glam#style#black#skirt#bikni#bikni#shoot#biknibody#biknigirl#longhair#fitnessgirl#curvy#curvygirl#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#travelblogger#influencer#slayer#bossbabe#lit#😘
View this post on Instagram
A Man’s Money 💰💰 Will Never Excite An Independent Woman 👩🏻👩🏻 . #major#throwback#brazil#cruise#cruiselife#cruiseblogger#travelblogger#travelphotography#traveltheworld#travelgram#workmode#realityshow#shootdiaries#shootlife#rumasharma#actor#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#styleblogger#curvy#curvygirl#nosering#love#ootd#slay#slayer#slayqueen#portraitphotography#photooftheday
View this post on Instagram
I Am Not A One In A Million Kind Of Girl 👩🏻👩🏻 I Am Once In A Lifetime Kinda Of Woman 😎😎 . . ThankYou 👗 – @shein_in @sheinofficial Thanks – @anamikasjain Location – @dhuri_resort HMUA – @makeupbypranavi PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions You Can Also Use Coupon Code – SHSW03 To Enjoy 10% Off . #sheinbeachseason#sheingals#sheinfluencer#sheinswimwear#sheinofficial#sheinstyle#sheinindia#sheinfashion#sheinsummerfun#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#bikini#bikinigirl#bikiniseason#portrait#portraitphotography#slay#slayer#slayqueen#shein . #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes You Have 😇😇 To Be Your Own Hero 😎😎 . ThankYou 👗 – @shein_in @sheinofficial Thanks – @anamikasjain Location – @dhuri_resort HMUA – @makeupbypranavi PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions You Can Also Use Coupon Code – SHSW03 To Enjoy 10% Off . #sheinbeachseason#sheingals#sheinfluencer#sheinswimwear#sheinofficial#sheinstyle#sheinindia#sheinfashion#sheinsummerfun#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionnova#fashionblogger#bikini#bikinigirl#bikiniseason#portrait#portraitphotography#slay#slayer#slayqueen#shein . #potraits #potraits_life #potraits_mf #portraitstyles_gf #portraits_ig
View this post on Instagram
Be Someone Who Is Very 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ Difficult To Replace 😎😎 . PC 📸 – @flamingo.productions . #friday#vibes##instagood#instalove#portraitphotography#hot#glam#style#black#skirt#bikni#bikni#shoot#biknibody#biknigirl#longhair#fitnessgirl#curvy#curvygirl#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#travelblogger#influencer#bossbabe#lit#😘
View this post on Instagram
I’m The Creator Of 💁♀️💁♀️ My Own Happy Life ☺️☺️ . PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . . #saturday#saturdayvibes#beach#beachbody#beachwear#bikni#love#biknishoot#biknibody#biknimodel#biknigirl#fitnessgirl#rumasharma#actor#fitgirl#curvygirl#curves#style#fashion#trend#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#influencer#ootd#portrait#portraitphotography#❤️
View this post on Instagram
Whoever Is Trying 🙎🏻♀️🙎🏻♀️ To Bring You Down 😒😒 Is Already Below You 😎😎 . PC 📷 – @ruskinfelix Hair 🙎🏻♀️- @yashikaumariya . #sunday#sundayvibes#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#styleblogger#indianblogger#fashionnova#fashionblogger#portrait#portraitphotography#newme#messyhair#curvygirl#longhair#bossbabe#slayer#slayqueen#viralgirl#lookoftoday#pictureoftheday#😘
View this post on Instagram
I Loved Myself 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ Before He Could Just To Show Him How He Should ♥️♥️ . PC 📷 – @flamingo.productions . #sunday#sundayvibes#beach#beachbody#beachwear#bikni#love#biknishoot#biknibody#biknimodel#biknigirl#fitnessgirl#rumasharma#actor#fitgirl#curvygirl#curves#style#fashion#trend#rumasharma#actor#model#fashionblogger#influencer#ootd#portrait#portraitphotography#beachwear#ootd#photooftheday❤️
View this post on Instagram
Not All Girls Are Princesses 👸🏻👸🏻 Some Are Superhero’s 💁🏻♀️💁🏻♀️ . Presenting The First Look Of #glamonn2019 😍😍 Clicked By 📷- @amitkhannaphotography Presented By – @parimalmodellingacademy @parimalmehhta Styling By 👗- @stylingbyvictor Makeup💄 – @sahil_anand_arora . #tribal#look#glamonn#2019#calendar#photoshoot#longhair#curvy#curvygirl#slay#slayer#slayqueen#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashioninfluencer#ornaments#accessories#bikni#bikinimodel#bikinigirl#viral#viralgirl#portrait#portraitphotography#ootd#pictureoftheday
View this post on Instagram
Embrace 💇🏻♀️💇🏻♀️ The Glorious Mess That You Are ❤️❤️ . A Big Thanks To My Whole Team for All The Hard Work They Took Behind This Picture 📷 – @flamingo.productions @being_flamingo Meet My Multi Talented And Multi Tasking Photographer 📷📷 Your All Efforts Behind This Picture Was Phenomenal 💇🏻♀️- @ankitasinghmakeovers Our Hairstylist & MakeUp Artist She is the one who does all the magic behind the scenes Assitant 💇🏻♂️- @potrait_soni Very hardworking and talented person . 🏖- @dhuri_resort Behind every beautiful picture there's a beautiful location. Thank you for providing us such an amazing place for shoot ❤️❤️❤️ #goodmorning#instagram#followers#sunday#sundayvibes#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#fashionblogger#influencer#bikni#love#biknishoot#biknibody#biknigirl#curvygirl#portraitphotography#red#lips#blueeyes#swimming#pool#photoshoot#bossbabe#hot#sexy#lookoftheday#pictureoftheday#❤️
View this post on Instagram
She’s Like 💇🏻💇🏻 That Page In A Book 📚📚 That Makes You Close Your Eyes And Dream ❤️❤️ MUA – @lalit_makeover PC – @jsingh.photography #bali#throwback#indonesia#shoot#punjabi#musicvideo#behindthescenes#photoshoot#white#bedroomdecor#rumasharma#actor#model#blogger#influencer#fashionblogger
Deepika Padukone Crystal Award: वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम दीपिका पादुकोण को मेंटल हेल्थ अवेयरनेस के लिए क्रिस्टल अवॉर्ड से करेगा सम्मानित
Mardaani 2 Movie Leaked Online: रानी मुखर्जी की फिल्म मर्दानी 2 रिलीज के कुछ ही घंटे बाद ऑनलाइन लीक
Rakhi Sawant TikTok Video: राखी सावंत ने उड़ाया बिग बॉस 13 की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट हिमांशी खुराना का टिक-टॉक वीडियो बनाकर मजाक, देखें वीडियो
देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply