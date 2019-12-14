बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. छोटे पर्दे की तमाम ऐसी एक्ट्रेस हैं जो कि अपने हॉटनेस और बोल्ड अंदाज से बॉलीवुड की तमाम ग्लैमरस एक्ट्रेस को मात दे रही हैं. निया शर्मा, हिना खान को तो आप बाखुबी जानते हैं लेकिन कुछ और भी टीवी के ऐसे चेहरे हैं जो कि सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो से सनसनी मचा रही हैं. रूमा शर्मा उस लिस्ट में सबसे ऊपरी पायदान पर हैं. जी हां काला टीका, सीया के राम टशने इश्क जैसे सीरीयल में अपने अभिनय से दर्शकों का दिल जीत चुकी रूमा शर्मा सोशल मीडिया पर अपने सेक्सी अंदाज से जलवे बिखेर रही हैं.
रूमा शर्मा की इन बोल्ड फोटो को लेकर एक बार को आप भी सोचने को मजबूर हो जाएंगे कि क्या रूमा ही हैं टीवी की सबसे ग्लैमरस और हॉट एक्ट्रेस. बता दें दिल्ली की रहने वाली रूमा ने 6 साल की उम्र से ही अपने अभिनय करियर की शुरुआत कर दी थी. श्री राम सेंटर ऑडिटोरियम में रूमा शर्मा ने अपना पहला शो किया. शुरू से ही रूमा को अभिनय में रूचि थी. रूमा कई टीवी शोज में काम कर चुकी हैं. जासूस विजय उनका दूसरा टीवी शो था.
रूमा कम उम्र में ही साल 2009 में आई फिल्म दीमाग की दही में काम कर चुकी हैं. इसके अलावा सावधान इंडिया, शपथ, कोड रेड जैसी सीरीज में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं. इसके अलावा रूमा टशन-ए-इश्क, यारियां, सिया के राम, काला टीका जैसे धारावाहिक में भी केमियो कर चुकी हैं. रूमा के चाहने वालों का अंदाजा आप उनके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट इंस्टाग्राम से लगा सकते हैं जहां पर उनके लाखों फॉलोअर्स हैं.
रूमा सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. रूमा के इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर नजर डालेंगे तो वहां पर आपको उनकी एक से बढ़कर एक सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो देखने को मिल जाएगी. बिकिनी से लेकर वेस्टर्न और ट्रेडिशन लुक में भी रूमा की कई फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती हैं. रूमा ना सिर्फ अपने अभिनय बल्कि अपने सेक्सी लुक से भी फैंस को दीवाना बनाती रहती हैं.
