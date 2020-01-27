View this post on Instagram

Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other families and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #ripmamba