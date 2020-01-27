बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉस्केटबॉल के मशहुर खिलाड़ी कोबी ब्रायंट का रविवार सुबह हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया, इस हादसे में उनके साथ उनकी बेटी गियाना समेत 9 लोगों की जान चली गई है. यह विमान हादसा अमेरिका में हुआ है. इस खबर से खेल जगत समेत बॉलीवुड में काफी शोक की लहर है. कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन के बाद से ही बॉलीवुड स्टार सदमे में हैं. प्रियंका चोपड़ा, रणवीर सिंह, करण जौहर, अर्जुन कपूर, फरहान अख्तर, अभिषेक बच्चन और लारा दत्ता ने कोबी ब्रायंट के निधन का शोक जताया है. बॉलीवुड स्टार ने सोशल मीडिया पर फोटो शेयर कर श्रद्धांजलि दी है.
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने बॉस्केटबॉल प्लेयर कोबे ब्रायंट के निधन पर इमोशन नोट लिखते हुए अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है. प्रियंका ने इंस्टाग्राम पर ब्रांयट की फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मैं 13 साल की थी जब पहली बार कोबी से मिली थी. कोबी ने मेरे अंदर खेल के लिए प्यार और बेहतर करने की चिंगारी जलाई थी. प्रियंका के पति निक जोनास ने भी खिलाड़ी के लिए दुख जताया है.
Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna. I’m shook and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other families and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal. 💔 #RIP #KobeBryant #ripmamba
अक्षय कुमार ने इंस्टाग्राम पर ब्रायंट और उनकी बेटी की फोटो शेयर कर लिखा कि- दुनिया ने बेस्ट एथलीट खो दिया है. मेरे बच्चों और मेरी भतीजी को आपने बास्केटबॉल खेलने के लिए इंप्रेस किया.
Speechless… The world has lost a Legendary Athlete R.I.P The 'Black Mamba' of Basketball, Kobe Bryant along with his daughter, Gianna who tragically lost their lives in a Helicopter crash on their way to coach his Daughters team in California yesterday… My Heart goes out to their Family 🙏🏽 What you have done for so many kids including my niece whom you inspired to play basketball every day of her childhood, may you both comfort each other in Heaven… Love & Prayers 🙏🏽
लॉस एंजिलिस टाइम्स के अनुसार कोबी ब्रायंट का हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश कैलाबासास की पहाड़ियों के पास हुआ था. हादसे में हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार सभी लोग इस हादसे में मारे गए है. उनके निधन के बाद अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपित बराक ओबामा ने शोक जताया है.
