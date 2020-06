View this post on Instagram

जून के साथ आयी गर्मी, ऐंवई हुई ennui … अब बस भी करोनाऽऽऽ Corona Corona ! Ainvayee Ummm there’s an eclipse on the 5th. For others who like to howl at the moon, do you miss water ? Where are the fire signs ? What’ll happen to swimming pools ? After the lockdown ? How many peeps will be comfortable enough to swim in warm blend of urea, chlorine, drool and sweat ? LOL, you know this is true? I miss water. Try swimming when angry or anxious for an out of body experience of relaxation. Whenever you can, so like in 2025 😭😭😭 #lockdown #BassCoronaBass #waterbaby #water #heat #ennui #BORED #Sunday