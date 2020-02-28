बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की भोली नागिन ऋचा चड्ढा और बॉलीवुड एक्टर अली फजल काफी दिनों से एक दूसरे को डेट कर रहे थे. लेकिन लेटेस्ट जानकारी के मुताबिक अली ने शादी के लिए ऋचा को प्रपोज किया और ऋचा ने भी इसके लिए हां कर दी. अब दोनों शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं. दोनों ने एक साथ फिल्में भी की है. अब यह फिल्मी जोड़ी रियल जोड़ी में तब्दील होने जा रही है.

ऋचा ने पिछले महीने ही शादी के लिए हामी भर दी थी और अब दोनों ने मैरिज मैरिज रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी अप्लाई कर दिया है.जानकारी के अनुसार,अली और ऋचा ने मुंबई के एक कोर्ट में शादी के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए अप्लाई किया है. वहीं दोनों अप्रैल के अंतिम सप्ताह में शादी कर सकते हैं. फिलहाल दोनों ही इनदिनों अपनी कुछ प्रोजेक्ट्स को लेकर व्यस्त हैं. मार्च में सारा काम खत्म कर दोनों ही शादी की तैयारी करेंगे.

हालांकि ऋचा की तरफ से कहा गया है कि जब भी शादी करेंगे तो इसका ऐलान जरूर किया जाएगा. सूत्रों के अनुसार दोनों की शादी में दो दिन का फंक्शन रखा जाएगा. इन दो दिनों के प्रोग्राम में पार्टी का आयोजन किया जाएगा. वहीं शादी में रिश्तेदार, करीबी दोस्त और दोनों के परिजन शामिल होंगे.अली और ऋचा की शादी की खबर के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स से लेकर फैंस भी काफी खुश हैं.

ऋचा और अली की मुलाकात फिल्म फुकरे के सेट पर 2012 में हुई थी. इसके दोनों में नजदीकियां बढ़ी और इसके तीन साल बाद दोनों ने एक दूसरे को डेट करना शुरू किया. 2017 में दोनों ने अपने प्यार और रिश्ते को सोशल किया.दोनों को एक साथ कई जगह स्पॉट किया गया और खुद भी दोनों एक साथ अपनी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करने लगे. अब फाइनली दोनों ने शादी करने का फैसला किया है.

