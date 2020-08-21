Rekha New Sexy Photo Video: बॉलीवुड की खूबसरत अदाकारा रेखा का एक बेहद हॉट एंड सेक्सी वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है. 80 की दशक की इस खूबसूरत अदाकारा अभी भी अपने बोल्ड और बिंदास अंदाज से फैंस को घायल करती रहती हैं. अभिनेत्री रेखा ने अपने दौर में कई बड़ी और हिट फिल्मों में काम किया है. इसके अलावा रेखा ने कई फिल्मों में बोल्ड सीन भी दिए हैं. फिल्मों में दिए गए बोल्ड सीन्स अक्सर सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होते रहते हैं. रेखा का ऐसा ही एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है.
सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे इस वीडियो में रेखा काफी बोल्ड सीन देती नजर आ रही हैं. वीडियो को अभी तक लाखों की संख्या में लोग देख चुके हैं. साथ ही लोग इस सोशल मीडया पर जमकर शेयर भी कर रहे हैं. वीडियो के साथ-साथ रेखा की कई सारी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो भी सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती रहती हैं. वायरल होने वाली इन फोटो को लोग काफी पसंद करते हैं.
बता दें कि रेखा का असली नान भानुरेखा गणेशन है. उन्होंने फिल्म सावन भादो से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू की. इसमें उनके साथ एक्टर नवीन निश्चल नजर आए. रेखा के रिलेशनशिप की खबरें भी हमेशा से गॉसिप और मैग्जीन का हिस्सा रही है. रेखा के चाहने वालों की संख्या भले ही लाखों में हो लेकिन असल में वह बेहद अकेली है. रेखा के असल जीवन में प्यार ने कई बार दस्तक दी लेकिन वह कभी मुक्कमल नहीं हो पाया. रेखा आज अकेली बड़ी शान से अपनी जिंदगी जी रही हैं.
बॉलीवुड के कई ऐसे बड़े एक्टर रहे हैं जिनका नाम रेखा से जोड़ा जाता रहा है. नवीन निश्चल, विनोद मेहरा, किरण कुमार, अमिताभ बच्चन, मुकेश अग्रवाल के साथ के रेखा के रिलेशनशिप की खबरें हमेशा चर्चा में रही. अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ उनके रिश्ते को काफी चर्चा मिली थी. अमिताभ और रेखा की कमेस्ट्री ऐसी थी जो फिल्मों में दिखाई देती थी.
View this post on Instagram
Apart from being an inspiring actress, Rekha is known for her compassionate and empowering demeanor. Rekha has been a guiding light to many people out there. Her warmth, kindness and love for fellow beings is widely cherished by her fans #rekha #rekhaji – – 📸 @jayeshshethofficial
View this post on Instagram
“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve the things I’ve achieved and evolved to be the person I am today, without the unconditional support of my family, my friends and not to mention my eternally loyal fans without whom I couldn’t have ventured this far or be in the place that I am right now”. – Rekha 👩🏼💻 @filmfare #rekha #rekha
View this post on Instagram
📸 Ashok Salian – “The first thing that strikes you about her is simplicity. Which is a bizarre word to use for someone who has lived a glamorous life. She has never thrown me any attitude. I was her exclusive photographer from 1993 for the next five years. We shot frequently, often on consecutive days. We'd do about three-four shoots in a month, which is a lot! Most of our sessions were long. I've have shot several hundred reels of Rekha! After those five years, I took a sabbatical from film photography. I was tired of the people, the unprofessionality, and just thought I could spend my evenings better without them. Recently, a few years ago, I shot with her again and we just clicked. Nothing has changed between us. It's wonderful working with someone who loves photography a lot of film stars treat it like a chore, like its something to get through as soon as possible. She revels in it, enjoys working at it, and is very inquisitive about the process itself, which makes my job a lot easier. I've never spoken technically with her, so I'm not sure how much she understands it, but I can assure you she understands light at least she understands light that will complement a shot. That is no mean feat. Aesthetically, she's very organised. As we fiddle with the idea of a different 'look', she'll vanish with her makeup bag, play around barely for fifteen minutes, and come back with a completely new look which includes makeup, costume, and light. That's phenomenal! And the energy! She can go on and on. We've often shot up to eight different looks in one evening. At the end, I've often had to yell, "Stop!" because of exhaustion, but she keeps herself switched on so entirely, and completely. We've all had bad days, but she's so committed. I've worked with her while she's unwell, and the effort she's put into the shoot is just so special. She's a narcissistic beauty, surely in love with herself. She knows she's gorgeous, she enjoys the attention, and she knows the power of a good still, of looking incredible in a single frame. Most of the others are dismissive of still photographs. #rekha #rekhaji
