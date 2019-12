View this post on Instagram

Yes She Is Beautiful Yes She Is Evergreen Yes She Is The Diva Of Divas Yes Yes She I A Great Actress Yes She Is Great Dancer Yes She Is An Amazing Singer Yes There Is No-one Like Her But I Am Not A Fan Of Her Beauty and her acting or dancing Only But I am a fan of Rekha Ji The Human Being Though She Was Beautiful But I Didn't know her not even her name.. I think You People Remember Her Dance At Star Screen That Day I Got To Know That She Is Zora Begum not Even Zohra But Zora My Father Told Me That But This Session Was finished There But Yeah I was not a fan of her till I heard her saying Khuli hui aankhon se sapne dekhna chahiyeh Tabhi Woh Sakaar Honge from that day I got motivated completed my exams passed in them and started researching about Rekha ji and in the next 15 days on 15th of January 2018 I created this fan account Still I Don't Sleep Till I Listen Rekha Ji Speaking Though the repeated ones but i listen to her every night Indirectly She made a change in my life #rekha #rekhaji #shadesofrekhaji #facetsofrekhaji #loveyourekhaji #angelrekha #maygodsaverekhajifromevileye