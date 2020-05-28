बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. 90 के दशक की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन की खूबसूरती और हॉटनेस देखने आज भी देखने लायक है. फिल्मों में अपनी खास पहचान बनाने वाली रवीना को एक्टिंग का ऐसा शौक था कि इसके लिए उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई तक छोड़ दी थी. आज वह इंडस्ट्री की टॉप एक्ट्रेस के तौर पर जानी जाती हैं. रवीना भले ही अब फिल्मों में कम ही नजर आती हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया पर उनके हॉटनेस का भरपूर डोज अक्सर देखने को मिलता रहता है.
रवीना टंडन के सेक्सी वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी देखने को मिलते हैं. इसके साथ ही वह खुद भी अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर करती रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके पोस्ट को देख आप भी उनकी खूबसूरती से अपनी नजरें हटा नहीं पाएंगे. रवीना आज भी इतनी हॉट और सेक्सी लगती है कि इस मामले में वह कई एक्ट्रेस को मात देती है. अपनी खूबसूरत फोटो वीडियो को लेक वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी फेमस हैं. यही कारण है कि अकेले इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके 4.3 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं.
बॉलीवुड में रवीना को लगभग तीन दशक हो चुके हैं. उनका फिल्मी करियर शुरुआत से अबतक काफी शानदार रहा. 1991 में फिल्म पत्थर के फूल से उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. फिल्मों में रवीना दर्शकों से लेकर डायरेक्टर की पहली पसंद बन गई. आप यकीन नहीं करेंगे 1998 में उनकी आठ फिल्में रिलीज हुई. अपने फिल्मी करियर के दौरान रवीना ने कई फिल्में की लेकिन साल 2000 के बाद से वह शूल,बुलंदी,अक्स जैसी आर्ट फिल्मों में नजर आई.
Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund . Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens . Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass.
रवीना अपनी फिल्मों के साथ ही पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी काफी चर्चा में रही. अक्षय कुमार के साथ उनके अफेयर की चर्चा भी जोरों पर रहीं. लेकिन बाद में दोनों का रिश्ता टूट गया और रवीना ने बिजनेस मैन अनिल थंडानी से शादी की. उनके तीन बेटियां हैं और एक बेटा हैं . दो बेटियों छाया और पूजा को उन्होंने गोद लिया है.
When you go green, but the signs are all red ! Bite into the temptation 😍😈♥️♥️♥️ #filmfare #aprilissue #outnow
#Filmfare #April
Filmfare #April issue #outnow Be a flamingo (in a flock of crows) 😜 🤪carrying my best vibes
Always be where the grass is green and the skies are blue , and the air is clean ! Be safe ,eat healthy and plant more trees . The global correction.
Leave A Little Sparkle And Happiness Wherever You Go….💫✨
#trafficstopper going all red for Farah's school. @farahkhankunder . Your either smart or too cool. She gives you points as long as you entertain her ! 😂😂 #alldressedup for #backbenchers
The way to go this Diwali was Green #हरीदिवाली #हरापठाका 😁 #happydiwali #diwalinights #diwali2019.
Born to be Green.. happiness is …all shades of green.. valleys ,grass trees life…💚🍏🌲🌳
