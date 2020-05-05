बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. 90 के दशक की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन भले ही फिल्मों से दूर हों लेकिन सोशल मीडिया और लाइलाइट में वह नजर आती रहती है. रवीना छोटे पर्दे के कुछ शोज में भी बतौर जज के रूप में देखी जाती है. इसके साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर वह अपने पोस्ट को लेकर काफी एक्टिव रहती है.
इंस्टाग्राम पर रवीना अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस के बीच चर्चा में बनी रहती है. लॉकडाइन के दौरान भी रवीना अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट इंस्टाग्राम पर कई फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर रही है. उनका इंस्टाग्राम रवीना के हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है. इंस्टाग्राम पर रवीना के सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो काफी पसंद किए जाते हैं और जैसे ही वह अपनी कोई भी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती है वह तेजी से वायरल होने लगती है. सोशल मीडिया पर रवीना काफी फेमस हैं. सिर्फ इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके 4.2 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स हैं. इसके अलावा यूट्यूब पर भी उनके सेक्सी वीडियो खूब देखे जाते हैं.
रवीना को फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में 27 साल हो चुके हैं. इस दौरान उन्होंने कई सारी सुपरहिट फिल्में की और कई एक्टर्स के साथ पर्दे पर रोमांस भी किया. अपनी बेहतरीन एक्टिंग से उनकी गिनती बी-टाउन की टॉप एक्ट्रेस के तौर पर की जाती है. रवीना टंडन ने अपने फिल्मी करियर की शुरुआत 1991 में फिल्म पत्थर के फूल से की थी. इस फिल्म के लिए उन्हें फिल्मफेयर का बेस्ट डेब्यू एक्ट्रेस अवार्ड भी मिला था.
View this post on Instagram
#Filmfare #April Outfit- @mad.glam Earrings, and ring- @irasvajewellery Heels – @stevemaddenindia Pic-2 – Sweater, and joggers – @zara Chain- @stacfinejewellery HMU – @shurabhavinofficial Styled by – @surinakakkar Assisted by – @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 Shot by -@pavitrsaith Managed by – @reemapandit Location courtesy – @stregismumbai
रवीना अपनी खूबसूरत फोटो वीडियो के साथ ही अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहती है. 45 साल की उम्र में उनकी इतनी कमाल की फिगर देख सभी हैरान रहते हैं. रवीना अपने फैशन सेंस को लेकर भी काफी फेमस है. रवीना के स्टाइल और फैशन इतने कमाल के होते हैं कि हर कोई उन्हें फॉलो करना चाहता हैं. 90 के दशक की रवीना अपने लुक, अदाओं और कातिलाना अंदाज को लेकर फैंस के बीच छाई रहती है.
View this post on Instagram
Filmfare #April issue #outnow Be a flamingo (in a flock of crows) 😜 🤪carrying my best vibes Outfit- @nadinedhody Earrings- @malkishjewels Heels- @tresmode Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 HMU-@shurabhavinofficial 📸- @pavitrsaith Managed by @reemapandit Location courtesy- @stregismumbai
View this post on Instagram
When you go green, but the signs are all red ! Bite into the temptation 😍😈♥️♥️♥️ #filmfare #aprilissue #outnow Turtleneck- @marksandspencerindia Joggers- @zara Ring- @stacfinejewellery Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 HMU- @shurabhavinofficial 📸- @pavitrsaith Managed by @reemapandit Location courtesy- @stregismumbai
View this post on Instagram
#trafficstopper going all red for Farah’s school. @farahkhankunder . Your either smart or too cool. She gives you points as long as you entertain her ! 😂😂 #alldressedup for #backbenchers Outfit- @herabyaj Earrings and rings- @minerali_store Shoes- @eridani.in Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @kavyasonil02 HMU- @shurabhavinofficial Managed by @reemapandit 📸- @photographybyafn
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @feminaindia with @make_repost ・・・ #FeminaTalkies: “In my earlier days, I was restless; I was constantly seeking something, and felt unsettled. Luckily, through all my personal and professional ups and downs, my family has stood by me, which is how I managed to salvage myself from every situation. I was also impulsive and extremely sensitive. I did not know how to play politics or games, and I was not in anyone’s camp nor did I have a godfather. So, I just bumbled through all the mistakes I made in life. At this point, I feel anchored and content. God has given me everything. He took me on my path of destiny, he took me through my ups and downs, and I thank him for that. Every decision I made at the time backfired and hurt me immensely. But now I realise that it was all for the best. And this is the effect Anil (Thadani) has had on me. And I guess somewhere, the kids too. I couldn’t have ever done better, I couldn’t have asked for more, especially in this era of fake marriages —you know when the couple is holding hands only for the cameras. Neither Anil nor I feel the need to do mushy, couply things like eating out of the same plate. You know when you are rock solid and stable, and you don’t need to show it to the world.” – Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) #raveenatandon #actors #artist #celeb #celebrity #celebrities #celebstyle #bollywood #films #movies #people #magazine #show #feminaindia
