बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन 45 साल की उम्र में भी बेहद सेकसी और जवां नजर आती हैं. उनकी खूबसूरती देख कर तो ऐसा लगता है कि मानों बढ़ती उम्र के साथ साथ उनकी खूबसूरती भी बढ़ती जा रही है. रवीना अपने ग्लैमर्स अंदाज को लेकर भी काफी चर्चा में रहती है. वहीं हॉटनेस के मामले में को वह आज भी कई एक्ट्रेस को मात देती है. लोग उनकी सेक्सी वीडियो को इतना पसंद करते हैं कि हमेशा ही इंटरनेट पर उनकी वीडियो कहर बरपाती रहती हैं.
रवीना ने बॉलीवुड को कई सुपरहिट फिल्में दी और लगभग सभी एक्टर्स के साथ काम किए. इन दिनों भले ही रवीना बड़े पर्दे से दूर है लेकिन छोटे पर्दे पर वह अक्सर नजर आती रहती है. वह कई टीवी शोज में बतौर जज की भूमिका निभा रही है. लेकिन इसके साथ ही रवीना सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भी अपने फैंस के साथ जुड़ी हुई है. वह अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. यही कारण है कि उन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर 4.1 मिलियन लोग फॉलो करते हैं.
हाल ही में रवीना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक टिक टॉक वीडियो शेयर की है, जो काफी पसंद की जा रही है. इस वीडियो में उन्होंने इन दिनों चल रहे हैंड चैंलेज को एक्सेप्ट कर उन्हें पूरा किया है. इंस्टाग्राम पर रवीना हमेशा ही अपनी लेटेस्ट और सेक्सी फोटो भी शेयर करती है. फैंस भी रवीना के हसीन चेहरे का दीदार करने के लिए उनके पोस्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं.
रवीना का फिल्मी करियर काफी शानदार रहा. उन्हें सबसे पहली फिल्म तब मिली जब वह कॉलेज में थी. एक्टिंग के प्रति रवीना का ऐसा लगाव था कि पहली फिल्म मिलने के बाद उन्होंने पढ़ाई छोड़ दी. फिल्म पत्थर के फूल के साथ उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. इसके बाद रवीना ने कई फिल्में कीं.
#Filmfare #April Outfit- @mad.glam Earrings, and ring- @irasvajewellery Heels – @stevemaddenindia Pic-2 – Sweater, and joggers – @zara Chain- @stacfinejewellery HMU – @shurabhavinofficial Styled by – @surinakakkar Assisted by – @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 Shot by -@pavitrsaith Managed by – @reemapandit Location courtesy – @stregismumbai
When you go green, but the signs are all red ! Bite into the temptation 😍😈♥️♥️♥️ #filmfare #aprilissue #outnow Turtleneck- @marksandspencerindia Joggers- @zara Ring- @stacfinejewellery Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 HMU- @shurabhavinofficial 📸- @pavitrsaith Managed by @reemapandit Location courtesy- @stregismumbai
#trafficstopper going all red for Farah’s school. @farahkhankunder . Your either smart or too cool. She gives you points as long as you entertain her ! 😂😂 #alldressedup for #backbenchers Outfit- @herabyaj Earrings and rings- @minerali_store Shoes- @eridani.in Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @kavyasonil02 HMU- @shurabhavinofficial Managed by @reemapandit 📸- @photographybyafn
Born to be Green.. happiness is …all shades of green.. valleys ,grass trees life…💚🍏🌲🌳Outfit- @jadorebyparul Rings- @gehnajewellers1 Shoes- @charles&keithofficial Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @vasudhaguptaa HMU- @shurabhavinofficial Managed by @reemapandit 📸- @khushghulati
Filmfare #April issue #outnow Be a flamingo (in a flock of crows) 😜 🤪carrying my best vibes Outfit- @nadinedhody Earrings- @malkishjewels Heels- @tresmode Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @poojagulabani @kavyasonil02 HMU-@shurabhavinofficial 📸- @pavitrsaith Managed by @reemapandit Location courtesy- @stregismumbai
#thepariintheskylook😁 Shoot for @fablookmagazine Styled by @stylistsanyakhurana @surinakakkar Assisted by @vasudhagupta HMU @shurabhavinofficial Wearing @shilpiahujaofficial @niharikakamaniclothing Jewels by @vishaljewellersmn Shot by @rohanpingle Managed by @reemapandit Coordinated by @akshat_gutgutia
Am dreaming about the sunshine .. #throwback #February – being sun kissed in Goa .. gimme sunshine anyday.. #lockdownwoes Outfit- @_shrutisancheti Sunglasses- @opiumeyewesr Slides- @charleskeithofficial Styled by @surinakakkar HMU- @shurabhavinofficial Managed by @reemapandit
