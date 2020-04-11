बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस रवीना टंडन 45 साल की उम्र में भी बेहद सेकसी और जवां नजर आती हैं. उनकी खूबसूरती देख कर तो ऐसा लगता है कि मानों बढ़ती उम्र के साथ साथ उनकी खूबसूरती भी बढ़ती जा रही है. रवीना अपने ग्लैमर्स अंदाज को लेकर भी काफी चर्चा में रहती है. वहीं हॉटनेस के मामले में को वह आज भी कई एक्ट्रेस को मात देती है. लोग उनकी सेक्सी वीडियो को इतना पसंद करते हैं कि हमेशा ही इंटरनेट पर उनकी वीडियो कहर बरपाती रहती हैं.

रवीना ने बॉलीवुड को कई सुपरहिट फिल्में दी और लगभग सभी एक्टर्स के साथ काम किए. इन दिनों भले ही रवीना बड़े पर्दे से दूर है लेकिन छोटे पर्दे पर वह अक्सर नजर आती रहती है. वह कई टीवी शोज में बतौर जज की भूमिका निभा रही है. लेकिन इसके साथ ही रवीना सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से भी अपने फैंस के साथ जुड़ी हुई है. वह अक्सर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. यही कारण है कि उन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर 4.1  मिलियन लोग फॉलो करते हैं.

हाल ही में रवीना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर एक टिक टॉक वीडियो शेयर की है, जो काफी पसंद की जा रही है. इस वीडियो में उन्होंने इन दिनों चल रहे हैंड चैंलेज को एक्सेप्ट कर उन्हें पूरा किया है.  इंस्टाग्राम पर रवीना हमेशा ही अपनी लेटेस्ट और सेक्सी फोटो भी शेयर करती है. फैंस  भी रवीना के हसीन चेहरे का दीदार करने के लिए उनके पोस्ट का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं.

रवीना का फिल्मी करियर काफी शानदार रहा. उन्हें सबसे पहली फिल्म तब मिली जब वह कॉलेज में थी. एक्टिंग के प्रति रवीना का ऐसा लगाव था कि पहली फिल्म मिलने के बाद उन्होंने पढ़ाई छोड़ दी. फिल्म पत्थर के फूल के साथ उन्होंने बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. इसके बाद रवीना ने कई फिल्में कीं.

View this post on Instagram

The sting of the scorpion 🦂😜😍

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

View this post on Instagram

Had a super fun shoot today at @stregismumbai ! 😁♥️

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Also  Read:

Sherlyn Chopra Super Hot Video: शर्लिन चोपड़ा की हॉटनेस ने बढ़ाया इंटरनेट का तापमान, इससे पहले नहीं देखा होगा इतना सेक्सी वीडियो

Kylie Jenner Super Hot Video: काइली जेनर ने इस सेक्सी वीडियो में तोड़े हॉटनेस के सारे रिकॉर्ड, बोल्ड लुक को कभी नही भुल पाएंगे आप

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 