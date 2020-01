View this post on Instagram

When the sun goes down, I glow up 💡😬 Last night for the Umang awards ♥️ Outfit – @manishmalhotra05 Earrings- @gehnajewellers1 Rings, and bangles – @anmoljewellers Styled by @surinakakkar Assisted by @kavyasonil02 HMU- @shurabhavinofficial Managed by @reemapandit . 📸- @devsphotographyofficial