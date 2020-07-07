View this post on Instagram

Who knew that this young energetic fun loving young man , was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart,hiding behind the dancing and the smiles . Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends, Maybe ,just maybe we would’ve been seeing a different day.I met him only twice in this lifetime,did not know him well , but his sincerity, talent and kind heart was open for all to see. We will never know what led a successful,handsome young soul like him to take this step, but wherever he is I wish him Grace and at peace. #🕉 #omshantishantishanti