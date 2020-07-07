Raveena Tandon On Sushant Singh Rajput Death: सुशांत की मौत को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर उठे तूफान को लेकर अब रवीना टंडन ने कुछ बातें कही हैं.रवीना ने सोशल पर इस घटना को लेकर चल रही तरह-तरह की कहानियों को लेकर इसे रोकने के बात कही है. उन्होंने इसे सनसनीखेज बनाने से रोकने और इसके लिए किसी को भी ब्लेम न करने की बातें कही हैं.उनका मानना है कि यह दुनिया से गुजर चुके सुशांत के अपमान किए जाने जैसा है.

रवीना टंडन सुशांत सिंह राजपूत से दो बार मिल चुकी हैं, जब वह अपनी फिल्म के प्रमोशन के लिए रिऐलिटी शोज़ पर पहुंचे थे. रवीना ने सुशांत की मौत के बाद वॉट्सऐप पर चल रहे मेसेज को लेकर हैरानी जताई है और कहा है, करण जौहर ने जान बूझकर सुशांत के लिए खराब फिल्म बनाई ताकि वह उनके करियर को बर्बाद कर सके. अब कोई प्रड्यूसर किसी ऐक्टर को करोड़ों रुपये एक बकवास फिल्म करने के लिए क्यों देगा? कोई अपनी ही फिल्म को खराब करने के पीछे इतने पैसे, समय और सारी व्यवस्था के पीछे क्यों खर्च करेगा? ये बहुत हास्यास्पद है.

हालांकि, रवीना बॉलिवुड में कैम्प और मीन गर्ल गैंग की मौजूदगी से इन्कार नहीं करती हैं, जिसे लेकर उन्होंने सुशांत की मौत के बाद ट्वीट भी किया था. इसके साथ ही ऐसे तमाम सिलेब्रिटीज़ भी सामने आ गए, जिनका आरोप है कि बॉलिवुड में कैम्प और नेपोटिज्म की वजह से उन्हें मौका नहीं मिल पाया.

रवीना ने एक मीडिया पोर्टल से बातचीत में कहा था कि मानती हूं कि यहां पॉलिटिक्स है और यहां अच्छे लोग हैं तो बुरे भी हैं. यही बातें मैंने अपने ट्वीट में भी लिखी थी. जो बुरे लोग हैं वे आपकी असफलता को लेकर प्लान करते हैं, मैंने भी इसे झेला है. वे ऐसे होते हैं जो आपको पहले नीचा दिखाएंगे और फिर फिल्मों से आउट कर देंगे. यह बिल्कुल ऐसा ही है, जैसे क्लासरूम के अंदर का पॉलिटिक्स होता है. ये लोग गंदा गेम खेलते हैं.

उन्होंने सुशांत के मन में बॉलिवुड से बाहर होने के भय पर कहा- यह एक ऐसा सच है जो हर स्टार के साथ है. उन्होंने कहा, यह डर टॉप स्टार्स से लेकर टॉप प्रड्यूसर, डायरेक्टर्स के भाई और बेटे को भी यह डर सताता रहता है. यदि ऐसा नहीं होता तो आज हर स्टार किड्स सुपरस्टार होता, लेकिन ऐसे कई हैं जो बॉलिवुड से बाहर किए जा चुके हैं. इसलिए, जब सुशांत ने लोगों से अपील की होगी कि प्लीज आकर मेरी फिल्म देखिए तो लोगों को इसके पीछे उनकी भावना समझ नहीं आई होंगी.

