View this post on Instagram

Much needed break after a fantastic but exhaustive schedule ♥️ #kgfchapter2 ♥️ #intothejungle 🐾 the call of the wild #nagarhole #orangecounty planting an auspicious sapling and adding contributing in a lil way to nature. Still lots to do . We need to give back to all what she gives us .#plantmoretrees #reforestation 🌳🌳🌳🐾🐾🐾