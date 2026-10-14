Home > मनोरंजन > रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?

रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?

Ranvir Shorey: अभिनेता रणवीर शौरी ने कॉकरोच जनता पार्टी (CJP) के सड़क पर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन की बुराई की थी. इसके बाद से उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकियां मिल रही हैं, जिसे एक्टर ने खुद एक्स हैंडल पर शेयर किया है.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: October 14, 2026 4:02:22 PM IST

रणवीर शौरी
रणवीर शौरी


एक्टर रणवीर शौरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि CJP के सड़क पर हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन की आलोचना करने के बाद उन्हें जान से मारने की धमकियां मिलीं. उन्होंने X पर धमकी भरे ईमेल के स्क्रीनशॉट साझा कर साइबर अधिकारियों और मुंबई पुलिस से मदद मांगी. रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, राज परिहार नाम के शख्स ने ईमेल भेजकर शौरी को धमकी दी और उनकी लोकेशन व गतिविधियों पर नजर रखने का दावा किया.

महाराष्ट्र साइबर को किया टैग

रणवीर शौरी ने अपनी पोस्ट में साइबर दोस्त और महाराष्ट्र साइबर को टैग करते हुए धमकी भरे ईमेल की जानकारी दी. उन्होंने अधिकारियों से इस मामले पर ध्यान देने की अपील करते हुए बताया कि उन्हें दो ईमेल अकाउंट से धमकियां मिली हैं.
 
मुंबई पुलिस ने उनके पोस्ट पर जवाब दिया और उनसे डायरेक्ट मैसेज के ज़रिए अपनी कॉन्टैक्ट डिटेल्स शेयर करने को कहा. रणवीर शौरी ने पुलिस को उनके तुरंत जवाब के लिए धन्यवाद दिया और धमकियों के बारे में ऑफिशियल कंप्लेंट भी दर्ज कराई.





रणवीर शौरी ने CJP प्रोटेस्ट की आलोचना क्यों की?

यह मामला तब शुरू हुआ जब एक्टर रणवीर शौरी ने CJP के सड़क पर विरोध प्रदर्शन करने के फैसले पर सवाल उठाया. X पर एक पोस्ट में, एक्टर ने तर्क दिया कि राजनीतिक पार्टियों को पब्लिक जगहों पर रुकावट डालने के बजाय अपनी चिंताओं को उठाने के लिए संसद, चुनाव और अदालतों का इस्तेमाल करना चाहिए.
 
उन्होंने लिखा, ‘अपने नंबर पार्लियामेंट और बैलेट में दिखाओ, सड़कों पर नहीं. और अगर वहां तक ​​पहुंचने का रास्ता गलत लगे, तो कोर्ट को दिखाओ. यही डेमोक्रेटिक तरीका है. सड़कों पर कब्ज़ा करना और पब्लिक इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और लॉ एंड ऑर्डर मशीनरी को बंधक बनाना असल में ‘डेमोक्रेसी की हत्या’ है.’



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CJP ने 10 अक्टूबर को दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर पर चीफ इलेक्शन कमिश्नर ज्ञानेश कुमार के इस्तीफे की मांग करते हुए विरोध प्रदर्शन किया. यह प्रदर्शन वोटर लिस्ट के स्पेशल इंटेंसिव रिवीजन (SIR) में कथित गड़बड़ियों को लेकर किया गया था.

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रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?

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रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?
रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?
रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?
रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?
रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?