रणवीर शौरी को मिली जान से मारने की धमकी, CJP प्रोटेस्ट पर सवाल उठाने के बाद बढ़ा विवाद; क्या है पूरा मामला?

महाराष्ट्र साइबर को किया टैग
Hello @Cyberdost @MahaCyber1. Please note the following threats that I have received from these 2 email accounts. Thanks. https://t.co/jGJRMZAFWO
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 12, 2026
Official complaint has been filed. Now it’s over to @MumbaiPolice. Thanks to everyone who has shown concern. 🙏🏽
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 13, 2026
रणवीर शौरी ने CJP प्रोटेस्ट की आलोचना क्यों की?
Show your numbers in Parliament and the ballot, not the streets! And if the way to those seems unjust, show the courts! That is the democratic way! Hijacking the streets and holding the public infrastructure and law and order machinery to ransom is the actual “murder of democracy”!
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 11, 2026
10 अक्टूबर को हुआ था प्रदर्शन
यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Robot Allegedly Touches Teen Girl: रोबोट ने किया कुकर्म! 16 साल की लड़की को देखते ही हुआ बेकाबू, सरेआम की घिनौनी करतूत