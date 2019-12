View this post on Instagram

After trying again and again to write a review on Mardaani, I finally got it!! Check out my review on Mardaani on my blogsite now! 👮🏽‍♀️ #fitness #beauty #makeup #fashion #skincare #life #fridayreview #entertainment #films #music #arts #positivity #care #kindness #compassion #love #joy #goodvibesonly #mardaani #review #ranimukherjee #tahirrajbhasin #jisshusengupta