#Mardaani2 packs a punch in Week 1… Records higher *Week 1* biz than #Hichki and #Mardaani… Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr, Mon 2.85 cr, Tue 2.65 cr, Wed 2.25 cr, Thu 2.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.05 cr. #India biz… Biz affected in some circuits since few days. #RaniMukerji versus #RaniMukerji… *Week 1* biz… 2019: #Mardaani2 ₹ 28.05 cr 2018: #Hichki ₹ 26.10 cr 2014: #Mardaani ₹ 22.97 cr #India biz. ⭐️ #Mardaani2 is running in approx 750/800 screens in Week 2.