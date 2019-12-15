बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी एक बेहद बोल्ड फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में फैंस को रकुल प्रीत सिंह कि दिलकश अदाएं देखने को मिल रही हैं. रकुल के लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने ब्लैक कलर के ट्राउजर के साथ ग्रीन कलर की शर्ट पहनी हुई है. रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने ये लुक लाइट मेकअप, न्यूड शेड लिपस्टिक और पोनी टेल के साथ पूरा किया है. रकुल ने इस ड्रेस के साथ गले में एक गोल्ड कलर की चेन भी पहनी हुई है जो उन्हें और भी स्टाइलिश लुक दे रही है. फैंस को उनका ये लुक खूब पसंद आ रहा है.
रकुल प्रीत सिंह ने तेलुगु, तमिल, कन्नड़ फिल्म के साथ बॉलीवुड में अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग के जलवे बिखेरे हैं. रकुल प्रीत सिंह को बचपन से ही ग्लैमर की दुनिया से लगाव था. उन्होंने अपने कॉलेज के दिनों से ही मॉडलिंग करियर की शुरुआत कर दी थी. 2009 में उन्होंने कन्नड़ फिल्म गिल से अपने फिल्मी सफर की शुरुआत की.
इसके बाद वह 2011 में फेमिना मिस इंडिया पेजेंट में हिस्सा लेने पहुंची, जहां उन्होंने पांचवें स्थान पर अपनी जगह बनाई. उस प्रतियोगिता में उन्हें पैंटालून फेमिना, मिस फ्रेश फेस, फेमिना मिस टैलेंटेड, फेमिना मिस ब्यूटीफुल, मिस ब्यूटीफुल स्माइल, मिस ब्यूटीफुल आईज के खिताब से नवाजा गया था.
फेमिना मिस इंडिया पेजेंट प्रतियोगिता के बाद रकुल प्रीत की किस्मत खुल गई और उन्हें हिंदी फिल्मों के ऑफर आने लगे. उन्होंने कई तेलुगु फिल्मों के बाद दिव्या कुमार की फिल्म यारियां से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया. हाल ही में वह हिंदी एक्शन ड्रामा फिल्म मरजावां में नजर आई थीं. फिल्म में उनके साथ रितेश देशमुख, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, तारा सुातरिया और नुशरत भरूचा भी अहम भूमिका में नजर आए थे. उनकी ये फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई थी. हालांकि फिल्म में रकुल प्रीत सिंह की एक्टिंग को खूब पसंद किया गया था.
Yes I can flirt , with the lens 😝❤️
Hi guys! , It's celebration time at Vaibhav jewellers on their 25th anniversary
Too Glam to give a damn 😜. For #Backbenchers show .. #Marjaavaan promotions.
@droolsindia and I wish you a very Happy Diwali. This year let's protect our pets and the homeless furries from the horrors of loud firecrackers. #itsapromise to not burst crackers and gift a safe Diwali to all the pawed friends.
@droolsindia Festivals are happier when your pets enjoy it too! But during Diwali the noise of firecrackers terrifies Candy and makes her uncomfortable. I always make sure that Candy has her earmuffs on as it reduces the effect of the loud sound. This Diwali, #itsapromise to stop bursting crackers.
Make your life as colourful as the pop of lip colour 👄
What's a better reason to be happy than a fabulous vacation? Looking back at the times when I was surrounded by some hip bars, classic hang out spots and the finest restaurants in town! I booked with the Akyra TAS Sukhumvit Bangkok through hotels.com, using my ICICI Bank #Mastercard credit/debit card.
