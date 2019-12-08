बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. साउथ के सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत की फिल्म दरबार इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं. दरबार फिल्म से अब तक कई गाने रिलीज हो चुके हैं. इस बीच फिल्म दरबार का ऑडियो लॉन्च चेन्नई के जवाहरलाल नेहरू इंडोर स्टेडियम में आयोजित किया गया. जहां फिल्म की टीम व संगीतकार पहुंचे. इस लॉन्च का एक बड़ा कार्यक्रम लॉन्च किया गया है जहां से ढेरों फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई है.

इस ग्रैंड कार्यक्रम में फिल्म की टीम पहुंची. फिल्म का ऑडियो जारी किया गया है. इस ऑडियो में फिल्म के सभी गाने हैं और फैंस इसके जरिए दरबार के गाने के एन्जॉय कर सकते हैं. फिल्म का संगीत अनिरुद्ध रविचंदर द्वारा कंपोज किया गया है. हाल में ही फिल्म का गाना चुम्मा किजी शेयर किया गया है. इस गाने के सिंगर एस पी बालासुब्रमण्यम ने गाया है. इस गाने में जबरदस्त एनर्जी देखने को मिला. दरबार निर्माताओं ने फिल्म का एक मोशन पोस्टर भी हाल में ही साझा किया गया था.

फिल्म दरबार में रजनीकांत के अलावा नयनतारा, प्रतीक बब्बर, दिलीप ताहिल, सुनील शेट्टी और निवेथा थॉमस भी नजर आने वाले हैं. फिल्म में करीब 25 साल बाद रजनीकांत एक पुलिस ऑफिसर की भूमिका में नजर आएंगे. दर्शकों को एक बार फिर रजनीकांत का दमदार अंदाज और एक्शन वाला अवतार नजर आने वाला है. दरबार फिल्म 15 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी.

बता दें दरबार फिल्म अगले साल हिंदी, तमिल, तेलुगू और मलयालम सहित चार भाषाओं में रिलीज 2020 लोहड़ी, पोंगल और मकर संक्राति में होगी. दरबार मूवी को एआर मुरुगदास डायरेक्टर कर रहे हैं. फिल्म को लाइका प्रॉडक्शन्स के बैनर तले तैयार हुआ है. इस साल जनवरी 2019 में पेट्टा फिल्म रिलीज हुई जिसने बॉक्सऑफिस पर ताबड़तोड़ कमाई की. बता दें 12 दिसबंर को रजनीकांत का जन्मदिन है.

Bigg Boss 13 Day 70 Episode December 7 2019 written Updates: सलमान खान ने रश्मि को बताई अरहान खान की सच्चाई

Karisma Kapoor Sexy Video: करिश्मा कपूर के सेक्सी वीडियो ने फैंस को दिया 440 वोल्ट का झटका, देखें ये गजब की अदाएं

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 