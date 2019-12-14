View this post on Instagram

🌼 |song-mera joota hai japani Singer-mukesh Music-shankar jaikishan Lyricist-Shailendra Movie-shree 420 . : : Mera Joota Hai Japani Yeh Patloon Englishtani Sar Pe Laal Topi Roosi Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani ❤❤damnn true hum chahe kahu bhi chale jaaye par dil mein hindustan hamesha rahega🙏today's day 26/11!rip to all those brave hearts🙏always in heart and prayers💖 . : : The blockbuster of 1955 Shree 420 was screened at Bharat Bhavan to mark the closure of Ekagra Film Festival. The film festival was organised to pay a tribute to the showman of Bollywood Raj Kapoor. Last movie in the series Shree 420 was screened here on Sunday. Shree 420 is a 1955 Hindi film, directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, written by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, and starring Raj Kapoor and Nargis. The number 420 refers to Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, which prescribes the punishment for the offence of cheating; hence, Shree 420 is a derogatory term for a cheat. The film centers on Raj, a poor but educated orphan who comes to Bombay with dreams of success. Kapoor's character is influenced by Charlie Chaplin's little tramp. The music was composed by the team of Shankar Jaikishan, and the lyrics were penned by Shailendra. Shree 420 was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1955. Wearing torn Japanese shoes, English trousers, a red Russian cap, and a Hindustani heart, orphaned Ranbir Raj comes to Bombay to make his fortune. It's literally must watch movie🌍❤ . : : #rajkapoor #mukesh #shankarjaikishan #shailendra #oldbollywood #oldsong #goldenera #oldisgold #love #legend #retro #shree420 #merajootahaijapani