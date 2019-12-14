बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बॉलीवुड के शोमैन राज कपूर का आज जन्मदिन है. राज कपूर का जन्म 14 दिसंबर 1924 का जन्म पाकिस्तान के पेशावार में हुआ था. भारत और पाकिस्तान बंटवारे के वक्त उनके पिता पृथ्वीराज कपूर भारत आ गाए. उनकी रुचि थिएटर में थी. उन्होंने अभिनय जगत में कई ऊंचाइयां हासिल की. उनके नक्शे कदम पर आगे बढ़े उनके बेटे राज कपूर ने हिन्दी सिनेमा में एक नया अध्याय लिख दिया, लेकिन इसकी शुरुआत के बारे में कम ही लोग जानते होंगे. बताया जाता है कि आज भी पाकिस्तान में कपूर खानदार के नाम की कपूर हवेली मौजूद है.
राज कपूर ने अभिनय के साथ-साथ डायरेक्शन, प्रोडक्शन और राइटिंग में हाथ आजमाया और वो इसमें कामयाब भी रहे. इतना ही नहीं राज कपूर अपनी तरह ही अपने तीनों बेटों को भी सफल बनाना चाहते थे, मगर बीच में कुछ हुआ ऐसा कि पिता और बेटे राजीव कपूर के बीच दरार आ गई. राज कपूर ने 11 साल की उम्र में फिल्म इंकलाब से अपने अभिनय की शुरूआत की थी. उस समय वे बॉम्बे टॉकीज़ स्टुडिओ में सहायक का काम किया करते थे. बाद में राज कपूर केदार शर्मा के साथ क्लैपर ब्वॉय का कार्य करने लगे.
कुछ लोगों का मानना है कि उनके पिता पृथ्वीराज कपूर को विश्वास नहीं था कि राज कपूर कुछ विशेष कार्य कर पायेगा, इसीलिये उन्होंने उसे सहायक या क्लैपर ब्वॉय जैसे छोटे काम में लगवा दिया था, लेकिन पृथ्वीराज कपूर के साथ रहने वाले एवं बाद के दिनों में राज कपूर के निजी सहायक और सहयोगी निर्देशक वीरेन्द्रनाथ त्रिपाठी का कहना है. इतना ही नहीं उस समय के प्रसिद्ध निर्देशक केदार शर्मा ने राज कपूर के भीतर के अभिनय क्षमता और लगन को पहचाना और उन्होंने राज कपूर को साल 1947 में अपनी फिल्म नीलकमल में हीरो की भूमिका दे दी.
बता दें कि इसके अलावा राज कपूर ने 24 साल की उम्र में फिल्म आग के निर्देशन से वह सबसे युवा फिल्म निर्देशक बनकर सामने आए. साल 1948 में उन्होंने आरके फिल्मस के नाम से फिल्म स्टूडियो बनाया. इस स्टूडियो की पहली हिट फिल्म थी बरसात. इस फिल्म में उनका और नरगिस का एक सीन इतना पसंद किया गया कि बाद में वही आर के फिल्म्स का लोगो भी बना. राज कपूर का असली नाम रणबीर था, जो कि अब उनके पोते का नाम है.
