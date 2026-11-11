Home > मनोरंजन > ‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी

‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी

Qazi Touqeer Controversy: हाल ही में बिग बॉस 20 में काजी तौकीर ने कुछ ऐसा किया कि लोग भड़क गए. कुछ ने तो उन्हें देशद्रोह कह दिया. आखिर क्या है पूरा मामला? आइए समझते हैं.

By: Kamesh Dwivedi | Published: November 11, 2026 10:13:18 AM IST

बिग बॉस 20 में काजी तौकीर का विवाद
बिग बॉस 20 में काजी तौकीर का विवाद


बिग बॉस 20 के बीते एपिसोड में सिंगर जैस्मिन सैंडलस ने परफॉर्मेंस दिया था. इस दौरान काजी तौकीर के डांस न करने पर विवाद खड़ा हो गया. इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उनके देशप्रेम पर सवाल उठाने शुरू कर दिए. अब बिग बॉस 20 के पूर्व प्रतियोगी ने काजी का समर्थन करते हुए उनका बचाव किया है. समझिए पूरा मामला.

क्या है पूरा मामला?

दीवाली के मौके पर बिग बॉस 20 में गेस्ट परफॉर्मर के रूप में सिंगर जैस्मिन सैंडलस आई थीं. इस दौरान उन्होंने धुरंधर फिल्म का अपना सबसे प्रसिद्ध गाना ‘जाइए सजना’ गाया. इसे सुनते ही बिग बॉस 20 के घर में मौजूद सभी प्रतियोगियों ने खूब नाचा और एंजाय किया, लेकिन काजी तौकीर को बिल्कुल शांत देखा गया. इसलिए विवाद खड़ा हो गया.

भड़के यूजर्स ने काजी के देशप्रेम पर उठाया सवाल

काजी तौकीर के शांत रवैये को देखकर एक यूजर ने एक्स पर लिखा, ‘जैस्मिन सैंडलस धुरंधर का गाना गा रही थीं और सभी कंटेस्टेंट नाच रहे थे. तन्मय सिंह (स्काउटOP), जो बहुत कम नाचते हैं, वो भी साथ नाचने से खुद को रोक नहीं पाए. लेकिन काजी तौकीर को देखो, जो आदमी आम तौर पर छोटी-छोटी बातों पर उछल-कूद करता है और नाचता है वह अचानक मूर्ति की तरह जम गया. बाकी सब लोग म्यूज़िक का मज़ा ले रहे थे, लेकिन काज़ी पूरी तरह से अनकम्फर्टेबल लग रहे थे. क्या हुआ, काजी? क्या तुम अचानक डांस करना भूल गए, या तुम्हें इस बात से इतनी परेशानी हो रही है कि धुरंधर एक एंटी-पाकिस्तान फिल्म है?’



आसिफ खान बचाव में उतरे

काजी तौकीर का विवाद बढ़ता देख बिग बॉस 20 के पूर्व प्रतियोगी आसिफ खान ने काजी का सपोर्ट किया. उन्होंने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखा, ‘बिग बॉस में उसे करीब से जाना है, हमारे बीच चाहे हजार झगड़े हुए हों लेकिन मुझे उनके देश के लिए उनके प्यार का पता है.’
 
उन्होंने आगे बताया कि जैस्मीन की परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान काज़ी के रिएक्शन को उन्होंने कैसे समझा. उन्होंने कहा, ‘मुझे उस रिएक्शन में बस एक आर्टिस्ट को दूसरे आर्टिस्ट को स्टेज पर देखकर अपने खुद के सपने याद आते दिखे.’ उन्होंने लोगों से यह भी कहा कि वे उस पल को ऐसा मतलब न दें जो कभी सोचा ही नहीं गया था, और लिखा, ‘आइए इसे ऐसा मतलब न दें जो कभी था ही नहीं. काज़ी, आपको बहुत सारा प्यार और ताकत.’

यह खबर भी पढ़ें: Ranveer Singh Grandfather Death: रणवीर सिंह के घर पसरा मातम, दादा के निधन से परिवार में शोक, सौम्या की पोस्ट ने

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‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी

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‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी
‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी
‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी
‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी
‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी