‘काजी तौकीर देशद्रोही हैं?’, बिग बॉस 20 में ऐसा क्या हुआ कि Qazi पर भड़के लोग; बचाव में उतरा BB20 का पूर्व प्रतियोगी

Jasmine Sandlas was singing a song from Dhurandhar, and the entire crowd was dancing. Even Tanmay Singh (ScoutOP), who rarely dances, couldn’t resist joining in. But look at Qazi Touqeer! The guy who normally jumps around and dances over the smallest things suddenly froze like a statue. Everyone else was enjoying the music, but Qazi looked completely uncomfortable. What happened, Qazi? Did you suddenly forget how to dance, or does the fact that Dhurandhar is an anti-Pakistan film bother you that much? 😂 https://t.co/0NiWgbRwXu

— Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) November 9, 2026