बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई इन दिनों एयर हॉस्टेस्ट रहे प्रियंका त्यागी सोशल मीडिया सेंसेशन बने हुई हैं. 7 साल तक उन्होंने जेट एयरवेज में काम किया है. इसके बाद प्रियंका त्यागी मॉडलिंग लाइन में चली गईं और सोशल मीडिया पर छा गईं. साथ ही प्रियंका त्यागी डेन वेलिंहटन की ब्रैंड एंबैस्डर भी हैं. प्रियंका त्यागी का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट उनकी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो के अलावा उनके खूसूरत ट्रेडिशनल लुक्स भी भरा पड़ा है. प्रियंका त्यागी के ट्रेडिशनल लुक का हर कोई दीवाना है. उनके तमाम फैंस उनकी इन ट्रेडिशनल लुक वाली फोटोज पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स करते हैं और जमकर उनकी काफी तारीफें भी करते हैं.
प्रियंका त्यागी के सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर उनके लाखों की संख्या में फॉलोअर्स हैं, जो उनके द्वारा शेयर की गई हर फोटो वीडियो पर लाइक करते हैं. इसके अलावा प्रियंका त्यागी ग्लोबल आइकन कहे जाने वाली एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा को अपना रोल मॉडल मानती हैं. इसके अलावा वो सोशल मीडिया इंफ्ल्यूनसर भी हैं. प्रियंका त्यागी बरेली यूपी से हैं एख छोटे से शहर की रहने वाली हैं. प्रियंका त्यागी ने अपनी मेहनत से काफी नाम कमाया है. इसके अलावा अब वो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी पॉपुलर हो चुकी हैं.
इसके अलावा प्रियंका त्यागी इन दिनों टिक-टॉक स्टार के रुप में भी ऊभर कर सामने आई हैं. उनकी काफी सारी शानदार टिक-टॉक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल होती रहती हैं. साथ ही प्रियंका त्यागी की वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी पसंद की जाती हैं. उनकी इस वीडियो पर काफी संख्या में व्यूज देखने को मिलते हैं. प्रियंका त्यागी सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं और अपने तमाम फैंस के साथ अपने खूबसूरत फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं.
Priyanka Tyagi Sexy Photo Video: एयर होस्टेस रह चुकीं प्रियंका त्यागी अपनी बोल्डनेस से मचा रही हैं धमाल, देखें लेटेस्ट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो
बता दें कि इंस्टाग्राम पर प्रियंका त्यागी लाखों फॉलोर्अस है, जब भी प्रियंका जब भी कोई फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं. तो फैन्स के लाइक्स कमेंट करते हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर आए दिन फोटो शेयर करती रहती हैं फैन्स को भी प्रियंका के लेटेस्ट वीडियो फोटो का इंतजार करते रहते हैं. फिलहाल उनके खूबसूरत और ट्रेडिशनल लुक्स को देख उनके फॉलोअर्स बढ़ते जा रहे हैं. साथ ही उनकी इन देसी अदाओं को पसंद करते हैं.
https://www.inkhabar.com/entertainment/rakul-preet-singh-hot-photo-rakul-preet-singh-bold-look-will-makes-you-crazy-see-hot-sexy-photo
