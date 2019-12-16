बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. ग्लोबल आइकन कही जाने वाली एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा अक्सर अपने फैंस के साथ अपने स्पेशल मूवमेंट्स को शेयर करना पसंद करती हैं. साथ ही वो अपनी हॉट एंड सेक्सी फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो भी शेयर करती रहती हैं. ऐसी ही एक और फोटो प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा की इस खूबसूरत सेल्फी में बेहद ही क्यूट स्माइल के साथ पोज देती हुई नजर आ रही हैं. प्रियंका चोपड़ा द्वारा शेयर की गई इस प्यारी सेल्फी पर उनके तमाम फैंस द्वारा काफी पसंद की जा रही है. फोटो पर अब तक काफी सारे लाइक और कमेंट्स आ चुके हैं.
फैंस फोटो पर कमेंट्स कर उनकी काफी तारीफें कर रहे हैं. प्रियंका चोपड़ा अक्सर ही अपने फैंस के साथ अपनी ऐसी खूबसूरत फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. इसके अलावा उनके तमाम फैन पेज भी उनकी ऐसी ही खूबसूरत फोटो और बोल्ड वीडियो शेयर करते रहते हैं, जो उनके फैंस को काफी पसंद आती है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा की शेयर की गई फोटो पर काफी संख्या में लाइक और कमेंट्स देखने को मिलते हैं. इसके अलावा बॉलीवुड और हलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा को माराकेच इंटरनेशनल फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 में उनकी उपलब्धियों के लिए स्थल जेमा अल फना प्लेस में सम्मानित भी किया गया और यह पहली बार है जब इस समारोह में किसी भारतीय हस्ती को सम्मानित किया जा रहा है.
हाल में ही प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने शादी की पहली एनीवर्सरी सेलिब्रेट की जिस वजह से उनकी ढेरों फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिली. एक बार फिर प्रियंका चोपड़ा की सेक्सी वीडियो दर्शकों को खूब लुभा रही है. जिसमें प्रियंका चोपड़ा का हॉट अंदाज हर किसी को मोह रहा है. इसके अलावा अलावा अगर एक्ट्रेस के काम की बात की जाए तो, प्रियंका चोपड़ा फरहान खान के साथ द स्काई इज पिंक में नजर आईं. शादी के बाद और लंबे ब्रेक के बाद प्रियंका चोपड़ा की ये फिल्म पर्दे पर रिलीज हुई.
Priyanka Chopra Sexy Video: बोल्ड अदाओं से भरा प्रियंका चोपड़ा का ये सेक्सी वीडियो हुआ हिट, देखें ये जबरदस्त अंदाज
View this post on Instagram
Happy tired.. but so excited to have wrapped #thewhitetiger . It was such a pleasure to work with the best in the business in every department. The most hard working crew.. and such a delightful cast. Thank you for all your brilliance. I can’t wait to see the finished product and share it with the world.. thank you @gouravadarsh for being an incredible lead( No1)!! I can’t wait for the world to see you as Balram.. @rajkummar_rao finally! I’m so glad we did this together. Keep sending me memes!! @r_bahrani1963 thank you for your kindness and for bringing one of my favourite books alive with such care and justice. Thank you #MukulDeora for choosing to make this film and for such an excellent execution to such a hard shoot. The crew that ran the tightest ship with a constant smile!! And of course @Netflix and @netflix_in for making such inspiring content and including me to collaborate as EP. Here’s to many more! Much love for the rest of the shoot guys! See you at promotions!! PS: Also can’t wait for the holidays 🎉 🎄 ⛄️ ❄️ 🙌🏽 fly fly #anotherflight
View this post on Instagram
To think that my career started nearly 20 years ago is surreal. I am honored and proud to be recognized tonight at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Thank you, truly, to everyone who came out to Jemaa el Fna square. #Gratitude. Thank you @melitatoscan @festivaldufilmdemarrakech ❤️
हालांकि ताबड़तोड़ तो ये फिल्म कमा नहीं पाई. अब प्रियंका ने अपकमिंग प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करना शुरू कर दिया है वह अब राजकुमार के साथ वेब सीरीज में नजर आने वाली हैं. साथ ही ऐसी खबरें आ रही थीं कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा के चलते संजय लीला भंसाली की अपकमिंग फिल्म इंशाहअल्लाह डिब्बा बंद हो गई. दरअसल बाजीराव मस्तानी के बाद एक बार फिर भंसाली प्रियंका चोपड़ा पर आइटम नंबर फिल्माना चाहते थे और एक्ट्रेस ने भी हामी भर दी थी लेकिन सलमान खान शायद ये नहीं चाहते थे. खैर इस तरह की खबरों की कोई पुष्टि नहीं हुई है.
View this post on Instagram
I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo
