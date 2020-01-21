बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Priyanka Chopra Beautiful Photo: प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपने देसी लुक की फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ब्लू कलर की साड़ी में सेक्सी पोज देते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैें. उन्होंने इस लुक को मिनिमल मेकअप लाइट लिपस्टिक और ओपन बालों के साथ पूरा किया है.
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के झुमके और माथे पर बिंदी फैंस को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है. उनकी स्माइल और कातिलाना अदाएं फैंस को अपना दीवाना बना रही है. उनका ये देसी लुक सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.
प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फोटो पर पति निक जोनस ने भी कमेंट किया है. उन्होंने प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फोटो को अद्भुत बताया है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा हाल ही में मुंबई में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुई थीं, जहां उन्होंने अपने देसी लुक से फैंस को खूब इंप्रेस किया.
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो वह द एवेंजर्स फेम के रुसो ब्रदर्स द्वारा आगामी अमेजन प्राइम सीरीज सिटाडेल में रिचर्ड मैडेन के साथ दिखाई देंगी. इससे पहले वह द स्काई इज पिंक में नजर आई थी. फिल्म में वह फरहान अख्तर के साथ रोमांस करती दिखाई दी थीं.
फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई. हालांकि फिल्म में प्रियंका की एक्टिंग की खूब तारीफ हुई. लेकिन फिल्म की स्टोरी दर्शकों को ज्यादा देर तक सिनेमाघरों में रोक पाने में कामयाब नहीं हो पाई.
I am in awe of the tireless efforts and unwavering commitment of the people who work for #UNICEF. Thank you for allowing me to be part of this journey. To serve as your Goodwill Ambassador is the privilege of my life. Special thank you to Geetanjali Master, UNICEF India, Marissa Buckanoff, my UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Chief, Henrietta H. Fore, UNICEF Executive Director, Caryl Stern, UNICEF USA President and CEI, and Charlotte Petri Gornitzka, UNICEF Deputy Executive Director | #UNICEFSnowflake Thank you to my team for your constant support. @natashapal for being here. @danasupnick @anjula_acharia @loumtaylor @sonyaguardo
So proud and honored to have met and presented the G2 Overachievers Grant to Greg Thorpe for his amazing work through the JUST-a-BREAK foundation that he set up with his late wife Jen. The foundation helps give families of cancer patients a chance to spend quality time together, literally taking a break from cancer for a few hours or a couple of days. If you or someone you know has an inspiring story like Greg, then write to me and be part of @pilotpenusa’s G2 Overachievers Grant. Learn more about Greg’s story and the grant at G2Overachievers.com | #PowerToThePen
#SareeNotSorry! Nuff said! Wearing the perfect drape for the perfect wedding… it’s my go-to for every special occasion! Thank you @sabyasachiofficial for flying down the six yards of love and big hug to @stylebyami for making it happen 💕 #AlwaysADesiGirl #ThrowbackThursday
LA! I can’t wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I’ll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I’m also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you’re following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you’ve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗
Jhund Movie Teaser Released, Watch Video: अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म झुंड का टीजर रिलीज, अभिषेक बच्चन ने किया शेयर
