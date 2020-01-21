बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Priyanka Chopra Beautiful Photo: प्रियंका चोपड़ा  ने हाल ही में अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपने देसी लुक की फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ब्लू कलर की साड़ी में सेक्सी पोज देते हुए दिखाई दे रही हैें. उन्होंने इस लुक को मिनिमल मेकअप लाइट लिपस्टिक और ओपन बालों के साथ पूरा किया है.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के झुमके और माथे पर बिंदी फैंस को खूब अट्रैक्ट कर रही है. उनकी स्माइल और कातिलाना अदाएं फैंस को अपना दीवाना बना रही है. उनका ये देसी लुक सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फोटो पर पति निक जोनस ने भी कमेंट किया है. उन्होंने प्रियंका चोपड़ा की फोटो को अद्भुत बताया है. प्रियंका चोपड़ा हाल ही में मुंबई में हुए एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुई थीं, जहां उन्होंने अपने देसी लुक से फैंस को खूब इंप्रेस किया.

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो वह द एवेंजर्स फेम के रुसो ब्रदर्स द्वारा आगामी अमेजन प्राइम सीरीज सिटाडेल में रिचर्ड मैडेन के साथ दिखाई देंगी. इससे पहले वह द स्काई इज पिंक में नजर आई थी. फिल्म में वह फरहान अख्तर के साथ रोमांस करती दिखाई दी थीं.

फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई. हालांकि फिल्म में प्रियंका की एक्टिंग की खूब तारीफ हुई. लेकिन फिल्म की स्टोरी दर्शकों को ज्यादा देर तक सिनेमाघरों में रोक पाने में कामयाब नहीं हो पाई.

View this post on Instagram

💗

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

Six yards of grace 🥰 #SareeLove #Throwback

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

My everything ❤️ #karwachauth

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

#OOTD 8 Walk in the park 😉 #TheSkyIsPink

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

LA! I can’t wait to see you guys this Saturday at #BeautyconLA | #BeautyconAmbassador 💗 I’ll be sitting down with @moj for my fireside chat at 1:20pm, talking all things global beauty standards, and the responsibility that comes with having a platform. I’m also super excited to let you know that @beautycon is giving 20 of you the chance to meet me at the event! To enter: 1) Make sure you’re following me and @beautycon 2) Use my 10% off promo code when you purchase your Beautycon tickets: PCHOPRA10 **If you’ve already bought your tickets, head over to la.beautycon.com/priyanka/ and send your receipt number. The giveaway will be live through 8/7 at 11:59pm PDT! See you guys soon 💗

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

It’s in the air.. ❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

View this post on Instagram

InStyle, July 2019.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read, ये भी पढ़ें- Sunny Leone latest Sexy Photo video: सनी लियोनी ने एक बार फिर बिखेरा अपने हुस्न का जलवा, देखें लेटेस्ट बोल्ड वीडियो

Esha Gupta Sexy Photo: ईशा गुप्ता के सेक्सी लुक ने सोशल मीडिया पर मचाया कोहराम, फैंस ने कहा-WOW

Jhund Movie Teaser Released, Watch Video: अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म झुंड का टीजर रिलीज, अभिषेक बच्चन ने किया शेयर

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 