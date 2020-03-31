बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. पाउली दाम वैसे तो मुख्य रूप से बंगाली फिल्मों की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस हैं. लेकिन बॉलीवुड में कम ही फिल्में करने के बाद वह हॉट एक्ट्रेस की लिस्ट में शामिल है. फिल्मों में अपने बोल्ड और न्यूड सीन को लेकर पाउली हमेशा ही चर्चा में रहती है. पर्दे के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी उनकी यही अंदाज देखने को मिलता है. इंटरनेट पर अक्सर उनके सेक्स हॉट वीडियो सनसनी मचा देते हैं.
पाउली दाम ने फिल्म हेट स्टोरी के साथ बॉलीवुड में एंट्री मारी और इस फिल्म में उन्होंने कई बोल्ड सीन दे कर कहर बरपा डाला. इस फिल्म के बाद अपने बोल्ड और न्यूज सीन को लेकर वह काफी सुर्खियों में आ गई और साथ ही यह भी साबित कर दिया की बोल्डनेस के मामले में वह किसी भी चैलेंजिंग रोल के लिए तैयार है.
इतना ही नहीं फिल्मों से लेकर सोशल मीडिया कर पाउली का यही हॉट अंदाज देखने को मिलता है. पाउली अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर भी अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर हंगामा मचा देती है. यूट्यूब पर भी पाउली के कई सेक्सी वीडियो वायरल होते रहते हैं. 39 साल की पाउली फिल्मों से लेकर सोशल मीडिया तक अपने उत्तेजक अंदाज से फैंस के पसीने छुड़ा देती है.
पाउली का नाम बंगाली फिल्मों की टॉप एक्ट्रेस में शामिल है. उन्होंने अपने करियर की शुरुआत बंगाली टेलीविजन शो जिबोन नीयेहेला से की.
वहीं बंगाली फिल्म टीन यारी कथा उनकी पहली फिल्म थी. पाउली ने नाटोकेर मोतो, सांझ बाती,कालबेला, लार चार अध्याय, हाल्का, माछेर झोल, पारापार, छाया मानुष,थाना थेके आशछी, मानेर मानुष, इनकंपलीट और बेटरूम जैसी कई बंगाली फिल्में की है.
This and a few more like this, I'd like to call them 9 yards of cherished memories. This particular Benarasi weave is from my personal collection and I have worn it quite a few times before. I especially choose to wear this saree on days that I really look forward to. In fact, I wore this for the Sanjhbati special Dadagiri episode that airs on 21st December, next Saturday. I was sharing the stage with stalwarts such as Soumitra Chatterjee and of course, our beloved dada, Saurav Ganguly himself, promoting a film that is very close to my heart. It was one of my special days… how could I not wear my beautiful Benarasi! Repeating clothes makes them even more valuable for the time we spend in them. In times, such as now, buying less and wearing more helps the environment immensely. Let's aim to create a safer world. #buylesswearmore . . . Make up by @makeupartist_sourav Hair by Shyamali Das Styling by @stylebysumit Jewellery by @wearsasya
Be your own kind of beautiful! ❤ #TheContemporaryIndianBride #series2 #pic3 : HMU @makeupartist_prasenjit Styling @stylebysumit @ruceru.kolkata @vasundharajewellery Clicked by @vermilion_diaries : #contemporarybride #newage #bride #fashiondiary #fashionista #makeuptrails #fashionshoot #royal #softhues #pastelshades #drama #dramaqueen #workmodeon #fashion #glam
For the love of white…. 💟 My look from the premiere of my film #Konttho last night! : Makeup – Sourav Ganguly Hair – Shyamali Das Styling- @aniruddhachakladar : #premiere #premierenight #redcarpet #summer #summerfavorites #white #whitesaree #saree #sareelove #soothing #peace #bengali #film #bengalicinema #kolkata #kolkata_igers #potraitphotography #desidiaries #desi_diaries #moodyports #moodygrams
Jazzing it up with a dash of colour and a pair of heels! At the announcement of a new film #Sajhbati Makeup n hair @anichakladar Styling @stylebysumit #deckup #aboutyesterday #highstreetfashion #fashion #style #lbd #stilletos #ootd #autohash #ig_kolkata #ig_india #instagram #instagood
