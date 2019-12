View this post on Instagram

My heart wells up with immense gratitude as I write this post. I want to thank every single person who's given me so much love over the years! A big big thank you to all my fans who have stood by me through everything ! Your faith and belief is what has driven me to work harder and stay strong and infact get stronger/fitter. Thank you @ant_pecs for sweating it out at the gym with me every single day to achieve what we have for this shoot in particular, and towards a life of fitness.Thank you @maxim.india for pushing me to do this and @nicksaglimbeni for keepin it real and just lovely ! Thank you to @rosbelmonte and @marcepedrozo for makeup and hair..@khyatibusa for the 👙and the entire team who worked on this 🙏🏻🙏🏻