बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. पाकिस्तानी एक्ट्रेस नैमल खावर खान इन दिनों काफी चर्चा में हैं. हालांकि अब उन्होंंने फिल्मों से दूरी बना ली है, लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी फैंस के साथ उनकी नजदीकियां बनी हुई हैं. यही कारण है कि पाकिस्तान में उन्हें लोगों ने इतना सर्च किया कि वह पाकिस्तान की मोस्ट ट्रेन्डिंग पर्सन बन गईं. बता दें कि नैमल खावर खान इसी साल अगस्त में हमजा अली अब्बासी के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधीं. शादी के बाद ही उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर ऐलान किया कि वह फिल्म और एंटरटेनमेंट इंडस्ट्री को अलविदा कह रहीं है. हालांकि नैमन ने यह भी कहा कि ये फैसला पूरी तरह से उनका है और लोग इसे लेकर कोई कयास न लगाएं.
नैमल भले ही फिल्मों से दूर हो लेकिन सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से वह हमेशा ही अपने फैंस के साथ जुड़ी रहती है. इंस्टाग्राम पर हमेशा ही नैमन अपनी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. फैंस भी अक्सर उनके लेटेस्ट पोस्ट का इंतजार करते रहते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके चाहने वालों की लंबी लिस्ट है. बता दें कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उन्हें लाखों लोग फॉलो करते हैं. नैमल का इंस्टाग्राम उनकी खूबसूरत और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है.
नैमल ने अपने करियर की शुरुआत फिल्म वेर्ना से की. इसमें उन्हें निर्देशक शोएब मंसूर के साथ काम करने का मौका मिला. शोएब पाकिस्तान के बेस्ट डायरेक्टरों में से एक माने जाते हैं. नैमल को कॉलेज के दौरान ही पहली फिल्म का ऑफर मिला. इसमें उनके साथ माहिरा खान भी नजर आई थी. फिल्मों के अलावा नैमल कई कई टीवी शो में भी नजर आई.
बता दें कि हाल ही में गूगल ने गूगल ट्रेंड्स इयर इन सर्च 2019 की लिस्ट जारी की. इसमें अलग अलग देशों में इसकी लिस्ट जारी की गई है. पाकिस्तान में जारी की गई लिस्ट के अनुसार नैमल खावर खान को सबसे ज्यदा सर्च किया गया. नैमल के अलावा एक्टर वहीद मुराद, क्रिकेटर बाबर आजम, आसिफ अली, मोहम्मद आमिर,सिंगर-कम्पोजर अदनान सामी, सारा अली खान, अलिजा शाह, विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन वर्धमान और मधिहा नकवी जैसे लोगों को लोगों के खूब सर्च किया.
13 million or 53% of the out-of-school children in Pakistan are girls. Together we can change this! Join PYCA’s challenge to ensure #کم_سے_کم_١٢_جماعتیں for our daughters! @pycapk @mukhtarhoonmein @tararara247 @uzairjaswalofficial @healthyself_withsamar @fiza_khawar #Education #EducationforAll #GirlsEducation #Rights #educate #Cause #Atleast12Grades #Awareness #AwarenessCampaign
The moment I realised I’m getting married, I knew I wanted to wear my Amma’s nikkah jora. I have always been drawn to old world charm and the nazakat of bridal joras back in the day. There is also a certain emotional attachment that comes with wearing you mother’s jora. Maheen Shah helped me alter it exactly the way I wanted it, preserving its delicacy and purity but also creating something that looks good on me. Having worn it, I can say it was easily the best decision I made. I also did my own hair and makeup because I wanted to keep it simple and minimal. Your wedding day is supposed to be a happy day that you can truly enjoy. It’s okay if you don’t to wear the heaviest jewellery and would rather keep it a little light. Your comfort and happiness is the most important thing!
There's a famous legend about Amsterdam that says the city was founded by two fishermen who, caught in a storm off the coast of Holland, promised to find a city wherever they landed if they survived the night. The next morning they awoke to clear blue skies and calm waters, and so Amsterdam was born. Hence, Amsterdam literally means 'people who have settled at the dike along the river.'
