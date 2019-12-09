बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा से मुनमुन दत्ता इतनी फेमस हुई कि कई लोग उन्हें उनके रियल नाम के बजाय बबीता अय्यर के नाम से ही जानते हैं. इसके अलावा मुनमुन सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर अपने हॉटनेस का जलवा बिखेरती रहती है. यही कारण है कि वह उन टीवी एक्ट्रेस में से एक है जिन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर सबसे ज्यदा लोग फॉलो करते हैं.
आज भी मुनमुन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट फोटो शेयर की है, जिसे देख आपके चश्में का भी पारा बढ़ जाएगा. जी हां लेटेस्ट फोटो में वह ऑफ शॉल्डर सेक्सी गाउन पहने नजर आ रही है. गाउन के साथ उन्होंने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया है. उनके इस बोल्ड अवतार को देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. आप भी इस सेक्सी लुक में मुनमुन को देख लेंगे तो उनके दीवाने हो जाएंगे.
एक्टिंग से पहचान हासिल करने वाली मुनमुन दत्ता इस करियर में आना नहीं चाहती थी. एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने बताया था कि, मैं डॉक्टर बनना चाहती थी अगर आज भी मुझे मौका मिलेगा तो अब भी डॉक्टर बनना चाहूंगी. उन्हें डॉक्टरी का इतना लगाव है कि वह अपने मोबाईल फोन में मेडिकल संबंधी कई ऐप रखती है.
View this post on Instagram
About last night.. at Zee Rishtey Awards .. ❤️ @zeetv . . . . Styled by @hemlataa9 With @triptii_singhh @aashni_s97 Outfit @ambikalal Earing @rajeshtulsianifinejewellery Hand accessory @tdfdiamondsandgold Footwear @themiraki Clutch @ru.saru . #aboutlastnight #ZeeRishteyAwards #zeerishteyawards2019 #redcarpet.
लेकिन पूणे में रहने के दौरान वह एक फैशन शो का हिस्सा बनी और यहीं से उनके करियर में नया मोड़ आया. उन्होंने सबसे पहले साल 2004 में टीवी शो हम सब बाराती से अपना डेब्यू किया. इन दिनों वह तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में बबीता अय्यर के किरदार में नजर आ रही है.मुनमुन मुंबई एक्सप्रेस और हॉलीडे जैसी फिल्मों में भी नजर आई.
32 साल की मुनमुन दत्ता अपने अफेयर्स की खबरों को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहती है. हाल ही में ऐसी खबर थी कि वह किसी 21 साल के लड़के को डेट कर रही है. हालांकि इससे पहले उनका नाम अभिनेता अरमान कोहली के साथ भी जुड़ चुका है. कुछ साल पहले दोनों का ब्रेकअप हो गया और दोनों अलग हो गए.
View this post on Instagram
Love and respect yourself 💗. Believe in yourself and Be kind to yourself, everyone and everything around you. Spread happiness and count your blessings always ❤ . . I am blessed to have this life and everything that comes with it .🙏😇 . Happy Sunday everyone 🧡🙏❤ . . . #selflove #loveyourself #bekindtoyourself #sundaywisdom #bekindalways #selfcompassion #choosecompassion #gratitudedaily #blessedlife #innerwisdom
View this post on Instagram
The credit for clicking this picture goes to the driver of the jeep , ZAID , who drove me for the desert safari. Infact he knew many spots that were perfect for photography. At the end of the tour, I was so happy to have taken some really cool pictures. Later , I diligently edit each and every pictures that I take and it goes straight into my albums.. – It definitely portrays my happy state of mind….. – – #happinessisastateofmind #travelseries #traveldiaries #travel #traveller #wanderlust #jordandiaries #BucketList #Jordan #solotravel #livetotravel #travelphotography #travelersnotebook #wanderingaround #desertwilderness #freespirited
