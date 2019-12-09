बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा से मुनमुन दत्ता इतनी फेमस हुई कि कई लोग उन्हें उनके रियल नाम के बजाय बबीता अय्यर के नाम से ही जानते हैं. इसके अलावा मुनमुन सोशल मीडिया पर अक्सर अपने हॉटनेस का जलवा बिखेरती रहती है. यही कारण है कि वह उन टीवी एक्ट्रेस में से एक है जिन्हें इंस्टाग्राम पर सबसे ज्यदा लोग फॉलो करते हैं.

आज भी मुनमुन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट फोटो शेयर की है, जिसे देख आपके चश्में का भी पारा बढ़ जाएगा. जी हां लेटेस्ट फोटो में वह ऑफ शॉल्डर सेक्सी गाउन पहने नजर आ रही है. गाउन के साथ उन्होंने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया है. उनके इस बोल्ड अवतार को देख फैंस के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. आप भी इस सेक्सी लुक में मुनमुन को देख लेंगे तो उनके दीवाने हो  जाएंगे.

एक्टिंग से पहचान हासिल करने वाली मुनमुन दत्ता इस करियर में आना नहीं चाहती थी. एक इंटरव्यू में उन्होंने बताया था कि, मैं डॉक्टर बनना चाहती थी अगर आज भी मुझे मौका मिलेगा तो अब भी डॉक्टर बनना चाहूंगी. उन्हें डॉक्टरी का इतना लगाव है कि वह अपने मोबाईल फोन में मेडिकल संबंधी कई ऐप रखती है. 

लेकिन पूणे में रहने के दौरान वह एक फैशन शो का हिस्सा बनी और यहीं से उनके करियर में नया मोड़ आया. उन्होंने सबसे पहले साल 2004 में टीवी शो हम सब बाराती से अपना डेब्यू किया. इन दिनों वह तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा में बबीता अय्यर के किरदार में नजर आ रही है.मुनमुन मुंबई एक्सप्रेस और हॉलीडे जैसी फिल्मों में भी नजर आई. 

32 साल की मुनमुन दत्ता अपने अफेयर्स की खबरों को लेकर भी चर्चा में रहती है. हाल ही में ऐसी खबर थी कि वह किसी  21 साल के लड़के को डेट कर रही है. हालांकि इससे पहले उनका नाम अभिनेता अरमान कोहली के साथ भी जुड़ चुका है. कुछ साल पहले  दोनों का ब्रेकअप हो गया और दोनों अलग हो गए.

Also Read:

Samantha Akkineni Sexy Photo Video: साउथ एक्ट्रेस सामंथा अक्किनेनी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की सेक्सी फोटो-वीडियो, सोशल मीडिया पर छाया हॉटनेस का जलवा

Rekha Beautiful Photo Video: गोल्डन साड़ी में रेखा के खूबसूरत लुक ने फैंस को किया इंप्रेस, देखें वीडियो

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 