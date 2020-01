View this post on Instagram

5 days to go … Are you excited ? #repost . . . . @netflix_in “While shooting the wedding night scene, the cameraman looked through the camera and said, 'I told you guys, I don't want that white light from the window’ but there was no one standing near the window.” – Mrunal Thakur on how her real life vs reel life paranormal experiences spooked her. #ghoststories