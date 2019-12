View this post on Instagram

Giving thanks for the Waterfall of blessings in my life 🌊 ______________________________________________________________Gratitude is a MUST ✨ and so is visiting @ysfalls, in St.Elizabeth, Jamaica! I don’t mean to brag, but.. I won FIRST PLACE in the “Not Being Able to Hold Your Breath Very Long” Contest 🤷🏾‍♀️😅 ______________________________________________________________📸: @cplatino (You know it’s real when your tour guide gets all the good angles!! Tell him I sent ya 😉)