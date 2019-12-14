बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. मिस यूनिवर्स की प्रतियोगिता पूरी होने के बाद मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 का भी ऐलान हो चुका है. इस बार मिस वर्ल्ड का ताज जमैका की टोनी एन सिंह Toni-Ann Singh के सिर सजा है. वह 69वीं मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता की विजेता रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं, इस प्रतियोगिता में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली राजस्थान की सुमन राव सेकेंड रनर-अप रही हैं. बता दें कि उन्हें मिस वर्ल्ड एशिया का ताज पहनाया गया है. सुमन राव ने आज भारत को फिर गर्व महसूस करवाया है. देखिए मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 की सेकेंड रनरअप रहीं सुमन राव की सेक्सी, हॉट फोटो वीडियो.
बता दें मिस इंडिया का खिताब भी सुमन राव ने जीता था. इसी जीत के बाद सुमन राव ने भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता में किया. उन्होंने 100 से ज्यादा कंटेस्टेंट के बीच उन्होंने मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है.
इस खबर के बाद से तो इंस्टाग्राम पर सुमन राव के ढेरों सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो वायरल होने लगी है. ढेरों फोटो वीडियो उनकी देखने को मिली. इन फोटो वीडियो में वो तस्वीरें भी शामिल है जब उनके सिर मिस इंडिया का ताज सजा.
सुमन राव राजस्थान के गांव से आती हैं. लेकिन कुछ समय के बाद वह मुंबई शिफ्ट हो गईं वहीं उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई की और अपने करियर को नई दिशा दी. शुरुआत में तो उनका ब्यूटी पेजेंट बनने का कोई सपना नहीं था लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने इसी राह में अपना करियर चुना. जब मिस इंडिया का ताज उन्होंने अपने नाम किया था तब भी वह काफी चर्चा में रही थी. बता दें मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 का ताज जमैका की टोनी एन सिंह ने जीता तो वहीं फर्स्ट रनर-अप फ्रांस ओफेली मेजिनो फर्स्ट रहीं. ये प्रतियोगिता इंग्लैंड में हुआ.
View this post on Instagram
2nd RU is India 🇮🇳 @sumanratanrao 😍 Congratulations! So proud of you!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 • • • • Follow @theuniversalpageantry for more Updates. • • • • • #MissIndia #SumanRao #Suman7 #MissIndiaWorld #Fashion #Missworldindonesia #HauteCouture #like4like #follow4follow #MissIndonesia #missphilippines #misscolombia #missvenezuela #misssouthafrica #missthailand #missusa #missfrance #MissWorld2019 #MissWorld followforfollow #igers #instagood #TheUniversalPageantry #MissWorldIndia2019
View this post on Instagram
2nd RU is India 🇮🇳 @sumanratanrao 😍 Congratulations! So proud of you!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 • • • • Follow @theuniversalpageantry for more Updates. • • • • • #MissIndia #SumanRao #Suman7 #MissIndiaWorld #Fashion #Missworldindonesia #HauteCouture #like4like #follow4follow #MissIndonesia #missphilippines #misscolombia #missvenezuela #misssouthafrica #missthailand #missusa #missfrance #MissWorld2019 #MissWorld followforfollow #igers #instagood #TheUniversalPageantry #MissWorldIndia2019
View this post on Instagram
You are born to Change someone’s life , Don’t waste it . It could be touching one person’s life.. it could be many lives, what is required is the effort to give it your best. My BWAP is about uplifting women and giving them a social status that they deserve. They need their voice and they need their power to make decisions. And the ladies of @princessdiyakumarifoundation have earned this power . I am wearing this saree made by them . This is #PROJECTPRAGATI. They have worked many hours to make this, and I know that this is made with their threads of love and crystals of sweat. Looking at them standing independently on their feet swells my heart with pride and gratitude 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you PDKF 🇮🇳 . . . #beautywithapurpose #bwap #projectpragati #missworld #missworld2019 #london #princessdiyakumarifoundation . . . Outfit – @princessdiyakumarifoundation Accessories – @hemakhasturilabel Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @sheefajgilani Assisted by – @labelblive @aashi0812
View this post on Instagram
Wore this beautiful saree for my personal interview at @missworld Thank you once again @falgunishanepeacockindia ❤️ You always know how to fulfil a girl’s dream to look like a princess. Can’t wait for the finale, to get into your gorgeous creation once again !! ❤️❤️ @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock . . . Outfit – @falgunishanepeacockindia Accessories – @adawna.and.sonalsbijoux Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @sheefajgilani Assisted by – @labelblive @aashi0812 . . . #missworld #missworld2019 #london
View this post on Instagram
You are simply amazing @amitaggarwalofficial ❤️ The words Thank You aren’t enough to describe my feelings while donning this wonderful creation 🙏🏻🙏🏻 I haven’t felt as divalicious 🌟 as this before 👸🏻 . . . Outfit – @amitaggarwalofficial Fashion Director – @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist – @sheefajgilani Assisted by – @labelblive @aashi0812 Captured by – @sneha_ailsinghani
View this post on Instagram
And finally I won Miss Rampwalk 🙈😇🙏 #Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Congratulations @suman_rao_official on winning @centroshoesindia Miss Rampwalk sub contest. She was felicitated by Claudia Barrionuevo, Miss Argentina Universe 2015. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls Photography by @prathameshb84 (Bombay Times) #MissIndia2019 #MissIndiaTheDream
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Official Glam shoot pictures of @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India 2019. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls Venue Partner: @theroseate Photography by @rahuldutta77 and @montutomar13 Jewellery by @sencogoldanddiamonds Fashion Director: @eshaamiin1 Wearing: @vinetibolaki Hair and Makeup artist: @divarose21 & team #MissIndia2019 #MissIndiaTheDream
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Pictures from the @glamstudios_in Miss Beautiful Hair sub-contest at @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India 2019. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls The Sub contest was judged by Mr. India World 2018 @vishnurajsmenon, Owner of Glam Studios, Baner, Pune – Varsha Pherwani and Makeup expert – @urbanchokra. #MissIndia2019 #MissIndiaTheDream
Miss India Resort Wear Shoot❣
Miss India Resort Wear Shoot❣ Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls Photographer @sashajairam Outfit by @stephanydsouza Accessories by @azotiique Hair & Makeup by @divarose21 and team Fashion director @eshaamiin1 @missindiaorg #missindia2019 #MissIndiaTheDream #missindiarajasthan #sumanrao #resortwear
View this post on Instagram
Doing what I love the most! Walking the ramp at Miss India Launch Party and striking a pose at the head ramp. That feeling was amazing when everyone present there were cheering for me and other contestants ❣ Thank you so much @missindiaorg Stunning outfits by @karn_malhotra Fashion Director @eshaamiin1 Show Director @shamitasingha Hair and makeup by @biancalouzado_79 #missindia2019 #missindiarajasthan #MissIndiaTheDream #womissindiawalifeeling❣ #amemoryforlife
https://www.instagram.com/p/BxdarwfJW37/
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Presenting the winners of @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India West 2019. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls fbb Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2019, @suman_rao_official fbb Colors Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019, @vaishnavi_andhale fbb Colors Femina Miss India Goa 2019, @shaa.sthra fbb Colors Femina Miss India Jammu & Kashmir 2019, @megha93kaul fbb Colors Femina Miss India Gujarat 2019, @mansi_taxak Outfits by @samantchauhan Jewellery by @sencogoldanddiamonds Pageant Stylist: @bharatg18 Hair and makeup artist: @malcolmfernz_official Venue Partner: @hyattregencypune Congratulations! #MissIndia2019 #MissIndiaWest2019 #MissIndiaTheDream
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ Exclusive pictures from the @fbbonline round. fbb presents the extremely sizzling collection – Summer Rave. In sync with the trends in this season for western wear, the styles have been inspired by beachwear and resortwear. The collection is teamed with exquisite @ceriz_fashion hand bags. Styled by @rehanshahdesigns Hair and makeup artist: @malcolmfernz_official @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India West 2019 Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls Venue Partner: @hyattregencypune
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @missindiaorg (@get_repost) ・・・ The girls looked stunning in @samantchauhan collection. Take a look at some of the exclusive pictures from the designer round. The finalists wore an amazing range of exquisitely hands crafted collection if diamonds from @sencogoldanddiamonds. @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India West 2019 Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls Venue Partner: @hyattregencypune Hair and makeup artist: @malcolmfernz_official Pageant Stylist: @bharatg18 #MissIndiaWest2019
