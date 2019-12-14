बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. मिस यूनिवर्स की प्रतियोगिता पूरी होने के बाद मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 का भी ऐलान हो चुका है. इस बार मिस वर्ल्ड का ताज जमैका की टोनी एन सिंह Toni-Ann Singh के सिर सजा है. वह 69वीं मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता की विजेता रही हैं. इतना ही नहीं, इस प्रतियोगिता में भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व करने वाली राजस्थान की सुमन राव सेकेंड रनर-अप रही हैं. बता दें कि उन्हें मिस वर्ल्ड एशिया का ताज पहनाया गया है. सुमन राव ने आज भारत को फिर गर्व महसूस करवाया है. देखिए मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 की सेकेंड रनरअप रहीं सुमन राव की सेक्सी, हॉट फोटो वीडियो.

बता दें मिस इंडिया का खिताब भी सुमन राव ने जीता था. इसी जीत के बाद सुमन राव ने भारत का प्रतिनिधित्व मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता में किया. उन्होंने 100 से ज्यादा कंटेस्टेंट के बीच उन्होंने मिस वर्ल्ड प्रतियोगिता में तीसरा स्थान प्राप्त किया है.

इस खबर के बाद से तो इंस्टाग्राम पर सुमन राव के ढेरों सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो वायरल होने लगी है. ढेरों फोटो वीडियो उनकी देखने को मिली. इन फोटो वीडियो में वो तस्वीरें भी शामिल है जब उनके सिर मिस इंडिया का ताज सजा.

सुमन राव राजस्थान के गांव से आती हैं. लेकिन कुछ समय के बाद वह मुंबई शिफ्ट हो गईं वहीं उन्होंने अपनी पढ़ाई की और अपने करियर को नई दिशा दी. शुरुआत में तो उनका ब्यूटी पेजेंट बनने का कोई सपना नहीं था लेकिन बाद में उन्होंने इसी राह में अपना करियर चुना. जब मिस इंडिया का ताज उन्होंने अपने नाम किया था तब भी वह काफी चर्चा में रही थी. बता दें मिस वर्ल्ड 2019 का ताज जमैका की टोनी एन सिंह ने जीता तो वहीं फर्स्ट रनर-अप फ्रांस ओफेली मेजिनो फर्स्ट रहीं. ये प्रतियोगिता इंग्लैंड में हुआ.

🇮🇳🇮🇳

Few hours to go .. are you excited India 🇮🇳??

You are born to Change someone's life , Don't waste it . It could be touching one person's life.. it could be many lives, what is required is the effort to give it your best. My BWAP is about uplifting women and giving them a social status that they deserve. They need their voice and they need their power to make decisions. And the ladies of @princessdiyakumarifoundation have earned this power . I am wearing this saree made by them . This is #PROJECTPRAGATI. They have worked many hours to make this, and I know that this is made with their threads of love and crystals of sweat. Looking at them standing independently on their feet swells my heart with pride and gratitude 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you PDKF 🇮🇳 . . . #beautywithapurpose #bwap #projectpragati #missworld #missworld2019 #london #princessdiyakumarifoundation

Presenting the winners of @fbbonline @colorstv Femina Miss India West 2019. Co Powered by @sephora_india & @rajnigandhasilverpearls fbb Colors Femina Miss India Rajasthan 2019, @suman_rao_official fbb Colors Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2019, @vaishnavi_andhale fbb Colors Femina Miss India Goa 2019, @shaa.sthra fbb Colors Femina Miss India Jammu & Kashmir 2019, @megha93kaul fbb Colors Femina Miss India Gujarat 2019, @mansi_taxak

