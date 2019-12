View this post on Instagram

Thank you for all your love and support through my journey till now. Your love and constant encouragement has made me continuously stronger and my resolve to bring the crown to India is absolutely monumental. Join me and I carry a billion hopes over to Atlanta, USA as I represent our country, India 🇮🇳! @missuniverse @realpaulashugart @swanbirdnyc @missdivaorg #VartikaForMissUniverse2019 #MissUniverseIndia2019 #MissUniverse #VartikaForUniverse