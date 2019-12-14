बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. हाल में ही पूर्व पॉर्न स्टार मिया खलीफा ने बताया था कि उन्होंने 17 मिलियन यूजर इंस्टाग्राम पर फॉलो करने लगे हैं. इन करोड़ों फॉलोअर्स की फेवरेट मिया खलीफा अक्सर अपने बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो को लेकर चर्चा में रहती हैं और इस बार फिर वह अपनी हॉट वीडियो के चलते गर्दा उड़ा रही हैं. उनका खूबसूरत अंदाज और बोल्ड लुक फैंस को खूब लुभा रहा है.
मिया खलीफा के हॉट वीडियो की बात करें तो वह ब्लैक बिकिनी में बोल्डनेस का कहर बरपाती दिख रही हैं. वह अपने बोल्ड अतवार के साथ साथ सेक्सी पोज दे रही हैं. ब्लैक बिकिनी उन्होंने वियर की है जिसमें उनका सेक्सी फिगर हर किसी को अट्रैक्ट कर रहा है. इस वीडियो को उन्होंने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से कुछ समय पहले शेयर किया था. अब तक कई फैंस ने शेयर कर डाला है.
अक्सर मिया खलीफा का इंटरनेट पर छाई रहती हैं. मिया खलीफा के करोड़ो फैन सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें फॉलो करते हैं और हजारों फैन पेज भी इंस्टाग्राम पर हैं जो उनकी बोल्डनेस भरी तस्वीरों को शेयर करते हैं. दर्शकों को उनका बोल्ड और हॉट लुक हर किसी को दीवाना बनाता है. टीना ने अब तक इंस्टाग्राम पर हजारों सेक्सी फोटो पोस्ट किए हैं.
लेबनान में जन्मीं मिया खलीफा ने कुछ समय पोर्न इंडस्ट्री में बिताया है. खैर फिलहाल वह इस इंडस्ट्री को अलविदा कह चुकी हैं. मिया खलीफा अब अपनी शादी को लेकर चर्चा में हैं. कहा जा रहा है कि 2020 की गर्मियो में वह अपने बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शादी करेंगी. हाल में ही अपनी सगाई की जानकारी सोशल मीडिया पर दी थी. उन्होंने बॉयफ्रेंड रॉबर्ड सेंडबर्ग संग शादी का फैसला लिया.
https://youtu.be/iMlX9YlgaS4
View this post on Instagram
@blaisejoseph_ went hiking today and it made me nostalgic for our hiking photoshoot!!! (This was 2 years ago) Wearing not even a drop of makeup, was on a hardcore Khiels regimen back then, and I was loving it. Woke up that morning, did my normal skincare routine, didn’t brush my hair, and ubered straight to the shoot. Was so much fun, @blaisejoseph_ has such an eye for lighting and gives the best art direction. “Okay now I’m gonna shake this bush while you look in the distance pensively… aaaand YAAAAS there it is!”
View this post on Instagram
Her commentary 😭 everyone needs a hype man like @thejennaleexx 😂 This months patreon gallery was shot by my best friend @thejennaleexx on my personal camera. I wanted this shoot to be a little more intimate and less produced, but I think it might actually turn out to be my best gallery to date! Link in my bio to gain access ♥️ (hair and makeup by ME! I’m so proud of myself!! 😂)
View this post on Instagram
@ammoniasport is what you see athletes on the sidelines sniffing in the fourth quarter or third period, making disgusted faces, and then going out there and crushing it. AKA: Athletic smelling salts (ampules), designed for optimal focus and ampedness. Or, for my favorite form of them, pranking your friends by saying it’s a perfume sample, or holding it under your boyfriends nose while he sleeps to see his reaction. Available on: ammoniasport.com Or even easier: Amazon! #miatacklessteve #focusedandamped #SuperBowl #Ad
View this post on Instagram
After MONTHS of having to keep this quiet, I am so excited to finally announce what I’ve been working on for all of you premier league fans. I co-founded @uref.official because even as an outsider and newcomer to the sport of soccer, it was abundantly clear that the things people argued about on Instagram the most, was referees performances. @uref.official has unprecedented referee statistics to help you analyze their performance before they officiate your teams’ match. It will greatly help you when it comes to betting, and it also gives you a platform to RATE the referees yourself, as well as a a fan feed to shit talk and make shambles of with other users. Now available in app stores, link is in my bio or you can just search URef. Come on y’all, go make our mods in Australia work overtime, I’ll be joining y’all in the fan feed section for the next West Ham game, bring your best and most offensive shit talking! (🎥: @nedstewart1)
