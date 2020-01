View this post on Instagram

I met her when we were 4 years old…we were in the same class, same school…i was always the naughty one, she was always the prim and proper one…i hated studies, she loved them…i loved the stage, she didn’t…i never did my homework, she did mine too…i was annoying, but she saw me for what i was and finally we started dating in 12th standard… One day i planned to move to mumbai (2005) & she stood by me…i was alone here with no work…she stood by me… Finally got married to her in 2007… All was good and suddenly, i decided to leave everything and wait for the work which made me happy…she stood by me…took a year for me to get back to work..she stood by me… I’m moody…i’m a workaholic…i talk nonstop…i have my zones…she never complains and lets me be… Today i complete 13 years of married life…a blissful journey with her. Thanks SP, for everything! You have been with me through thick and thin…I am everything i am Because you loved me! Happy anniversary @sanyuktap 🤗🤗😘😘 #mp#sp #life #wife #love #family #theone #us