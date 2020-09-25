नई दिल्ली. बॅालीवुड की छैंया छैंया गर्ल मॅाडल और अभिनेत्री मलाइका अरोड़ा की हॅाटनेस के आगे आजकल की हिरोइन की हॅाटनेट फेल हो जाती हैं. मलाइका की उम्र भले ही 46 की हो गई है लेकिन उनकी बोल्डनेस देखकर उनकी उम्र का अंदाजा आप नहीं लगा सकते हैं. मलाइका सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय हैं. वह अक्सर अपनी सेक्सी बोल्ड फोटो डालकर सबको अपना दिवाना बनाती रहती हैं. वह फिटनेस फ्रिक हैं अक्सर वर्कआउट करते हुए फोटो अपलोड करती रहती हैं. मलाइका की बॅाडी काफी फ्लेक्सिबल है. वह अपनी बॉडी को किसी भी तरीके मूव करती हुई फोटो डालती रहती हैं. आप उनके इंस्टा पर फोटो देख सकते हैं.
मलाइका हाल ही कोरोना पॅाजिटीव पाई गईे थी इसकी भी जानकारी उन्होंने अपने को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दी. फिलहाल उन्होंने कोरोना को मात दे दी है. सोशल मीडिया पर एक फोटो शेयर कर उन्होंने बताया कि “मैं बहुत ही धन्य महसूस कर रही हूं कि मैं इस वायरस से कम से कम दर्द और परेशानी के बाद उबर चुकी हूं. मैं अपने डॉक्टर्स उनके मेडिकल गाइडेंस के लिए, इस परेशानी से मुक्त करने के लिए उनका धन्यदाव और मेरे सभी दोस्तों, पड़ोसियों और प्रशंसकों को उनकी शुभकामनाओं के लिए और मुझे जो आपके मैसेज और सपोर्ट से जो ताकत मिली उसके लिए.”
मलाइका भारत की टॅाप आइटम गर्ल्स में से एक हैं. वह छैंया छैंया और मुन्नी बदनाम हुई गाने में अपने डांस की वजह से मशहूर हैं. वह 2008 में फिल्म प्रोड्यूसर बन गईं थी. उनकी प्रोडक्शन्स हाउस के तले नदबंग और दबंग 2 जैसी फिल्में रिलीज की हैं.
मलाइका ने 1998 में बॉलीवुड अभिनेता-निर्देशक-निर्माता अरबाज़ खान से शादी की थी, जिनसे उनकी मुलाकात एक कॉफी एड शूट के दौरान हुई थी. साल 2002 में उन दोनों का एक बेटा हुआ. जिसका नाम अरहान खान है. लेकिन दोनों का अब तलाक हो चुका. मलाइका अब अभिनेता अर्जुन कपूर को डेट कर रही हैं.
"Out and about"…M finally out of my room after so many days days, it feels like an outing in itself…. I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care.🤗🙏♥️
Hey there everyone! Firstly, wishing all those who are celebrating, a Happy Onam! Spend some amazing time with your families and enjoy your Sadhya! After some Onam indulgence, time for some Onam stretches with my #malaikasmoveoftheweek And don’t forget to tag me, @sarvayogasudios and @thedivayoga when you post! If you’re looking for more challenges like these, head over to my LINK IN BIO to download the SARVA App! This week’s pose is Astavakrasana – Start sitting in comfortable position, with legs extending out in front of you. – Next, bend your right knee and bring the sole of your right leg to the floor, close to right buttock. – Slowly, lift your right foot off the floor and bring your shin (fore part of the lower leg) parallel to the floor. – Try to reach right knee as high as possible on the left arm. – To support the position place both palms on the bricks on the higher side of your hips and keep straightening your left leg. – Lift your body off the floor (with both legs) and bring the foot forward your body to join left and right ankle. – Now bend your arms to 90 degrees and slowly shift the weight of your body forward while keeping your position parallel to the floor. Simultaneously, move both legs over to the left. – Try to keep your legs as straight as possible, lift your head. Let’s stretch, sweat and smile through the week! #mondaymotivation #malaikasmondaymotivation #malaikaarora #yogagirl #yogachallenge #contestalert #mylifemyyoga #fitindiamovement
Eating healthy is one of the best New Year resolutions you can make. Finding a healthy snack has always been a challenge. But there is a fruit rich in fiber, Vitamin C and Potassium, and it is the USA Pears. When the question is nutrition, the answer is USA Pears! Give your body #thepearcare! #usapears #usapearsindia #tasteofamerica #newyear2020 #healthylifestyle #healthyfood #greeneating #fruit #fruits #fiber #food #healthy #nutritious #eatclean #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthyeating #freshfruit #freshfruits #pearseason #pearllovers
