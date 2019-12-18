बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. मलाइका अरोड़ा ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में मलाइका अरोड़ा अपने ग्लैमर अंदाज से कहर ढ़ाह रही हैं. फैंस को आइटम गर्ल का देसी अंदाज खूब पसंद आ रहा है. मलाइका के लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने गोल्डन पिंक कलर का लहंगा पहना हुआ है. इसके साथ उन्होंने सिल्वर कलर की एक्सेसरीज भी पहनी है. मलाइका अरोड़ा ने यह लुक लाइट मेकअप, न्यूड शेड ग्लोस लिपस्टिक और स्मोकी आई के साथ पूरा किया है. इसके साथ ही उन्हों ने बालों को स्ट्रेट कर ओपन कर रखा है.
मलाइका अरोड़ा अपने ड्रेसिंग के अलावा अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं. मलाइका खूबसूरती और फिटनेस से अपनी बढ़ती उम्र को ही मात देती हैं. वह उम्र के साथ और भी खूबसूरत और जवां दिखने लगी हैं. आज भी हजारों लोग उन पर मर मिटने को तैयार है. मलाइका जैसी सेक्सी कमर पाना हजारों लड़कियों की ख्वाहिश होती है.
मलाइका अपनी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखने के लिए घंटो जिम में पसीना होती है और रोज सुबह योगा भी करती हैं. इतना ही नहीं वह अपनी डाइट का भी बखूूबी ख्याल रखती हैं. मलाइका सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं, वह सोशल मीडिया पर अपने वर्कआउट फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को मोटिवेट करती रहती हैं.
मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं. इन दिनों वह अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिलेशनशिप की खबरों को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं. दोनों अक्सर साथ में घूमते, पार्टी करते और हैंगआउट करते नजर आ जाते हैं. हालांकि दोनों में किसी ने भी कभी अपने रिलेशनशिप को स्वीकार नहीं किया है.
Thursday calls for a twirl-worthy polka skirt, yes? From our new collection @thelabellife – pair this darling polka skirt with a classic white shirt and chic metallic heels to complete the look. Find the pretty polka collection styled by me at www.thelabellife.com. #TheLabelLife #ElevatedEssentials #Polka #Skirt #StyleEditorNotes
#Repost @seemakhan76 with @get_repost ・・・ @malaikaaroraofficial looking gorgeous in our antique gold cutdana sadi embroidered cutwork blouse along with a sequins draped layered saree. . Photography: @avigowariker Makeup & Hair: @mehakoberoi . #SeemaKhan #SKFashion #SeemaKhanPrêt #ReadyToWear #PartyWear #BespokeFashion #Fashion #IndianFashion #FashionDesigner #Craftsmanship #Fashion #Style #Contemporary #WomensWear #SeemaKhanStore #Glamour #Sequins #Embroidery #HandCrafted #Embellishments #FashionGram
I cannot carry my aloe plant everywhere so i carry the Greenleaf aloe vera gel with me..As natural as it can get, it has 90% natural active aloe vera and it soothes, heals and repairs my skin naturally. I just cant do without my Greenleaf aloe vera gel! So get yours today @brihansnaturalproducts #greenleafaloeveragel #aloevera #brihansnaturalproducts #aloeveraskincare #aloeveragel #naturalactives #skincare #antiaging #healthyskin #naturalskincare #malaikaarora #nofilter Available on amazon.in. For more info visit www.brihansnatural.com
Tried this fabulous KT Extreme Coconut Shampoo & Conditioner from @kehairtherapy , first time ever a Coconut Water + Coconut Milk product and I am impressed by the results! It is Sulfate Free and 100% Vegan. The products are reasonably priced and they have a variety of ranges for all types of hair. You can Buy the Products on www.ktprofessional.com and Use the Coupon Code : MAL9 and avail amazing additional discounts …Don’t Miss This !
Always putting my best foot forward! Thank you @brihansnaturalproducts for helping me to take the best care of my feet.. All you lovely people, do you realise that your feet never have an off ! So give them the love and care they deserve with this awesome Greenleaf Footcare Cream with a superb mix of aloe vera, kokum butter and tea tree. No more dry ,chapped and tired feet! Available on amazon.in. For more info visit www.brihansnatural.com #greenleaffootcarecream #greenleafaloeverage #aloevera #brihansnaturalproducts #aloeveraskincare #naturalactives #skincare #footcare #happyfeet #pedicure #footmassage #healthyskin #naturalskincare #malaikaarora #nofilter
Super excited to be associated with @RelianceNipponLife #WalkPeChal: Mission Moon, the BIGGEST walk challenge to go to the moon and back, covering 100 Cr steps this August! Join me in this mission by downloading the Fitternity App: http://bit.ly/31kbNxo and click on the Reliance Nippon Life Insurance WalkPeChal Banner to join the WalkPeChal Community. Start walking and check the step counter for updates. #ItsNotAChallenge #WalkPeChal #MissionMoon #1Month100CrSteps
Producer: @aindrilamitra Photographer: @rohanshrestha Assistant Photographers: @sheldon.santos & Homyar Phiroze Stylist: @tanghavri Assistant stylist: @nidhijeswani Hair & Makeup: @mehakoberoi Video Producer: @aditya_mehrotra_ Location: @thewestinmaldives Outfit: @wendellrodricks Jewellery: @sakshijhunjhunwalaofficial PR Partner: @bazinga_ent @travelandleisureindia
