बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. मलाइका अरोड़ा ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में मलाइका अरोड़ा अपने ग्लैमर अंदाज से कहर ढ़ाह रही हैं. फैंस को आइटम गर्ल का देसी अंदाज खूब पसंद आ रहा है. मलाइका के लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने गोल्डन पिंक कलर का लहंगा पहना हुआ है. इसके साथ उन्होंने सिल्वर कलर की एक्सेसरीज भी पहनी है. मलाइका अरोड़ा ने यह लुक लाइट मेकअप, न्यूड शेड ग्लोस लिपस्टिक और स्मोकी आई के साथ पूरा किया है. इसके साथ ही उन्हों ने बालों को स्ट्रेट कर ओपन कर रखा है.

मलाइका अरोड़ा अपने ड्रेसिंग के अलावा अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर भी सुर्खियों में रहती हैं. मलाइका खूबसूरती और फिटनेस से अपनी बढ़ती उम्र को ही मात देती हैं. वह उम्र के साथ और भी खूबसूरत और जवां दिखने लगी हैं. आज भी हजारों लोग उन पर मर मिटने को तैयार है. मलाइका जैसी सेक्सी कमर पाना हजारों लड़कियों की ख्वाहिश होती है.

मलाइका अपनी फिटनेस को बरकरार रखने के लिए घंटो जिम में पसीना होती है और रोज सुबह योगा भी करती हैं. इतना ही नहीं वह अपनी डाइट का भी बखूूबी ख्याल रखती हैं. मलाइका सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं, वह सोशल मीडिया पर अपने वर्कआउट फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को मोटिवेट करती रहती हैं.

मलाइका अरोड़ा अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर भी चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं. इन दिनों वह अर्जुन कपूर के साथ रिलेशनशिप की खबरों को लेकर सुर्खियों में बनी हुई हैं. दोनों अक्सर साथ में घूमते, पार्टी करते और हैंगआउट करते नजर आ जाते हैं. हालांकि दोनों में किसी ने भी कभी अपने रिलेशनशिप को स्वीकार नहीं किया है.

🧚‍♂️

#filmfareglamourandstyleawards… tap for credits

Twirling into the weekend …💃

#Amritsar #goldentemple🙏 #waheguru🙏 #blessingstoalld

🌞🌻🌼☀️..,.. #thursdaythrowback

Channelling my inner #jamesdean … @reebokindia #shadowplay

Happy Sunday ♥️♥️♥️

