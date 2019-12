View this post on Instagram

Actress Mahalakshmi enters wedlock Film and Television actress Mahalakshmi got married to Nirmal Krishna on Sunday. Actors from film and television industry attended the wedding. Vinduja Menon, Maniyan Pilla Raju, Manu Varma, Beena Antony, Kalady Omana and actor Suresh Gopi' s wife Radhika were present at the wedding. Mahalakshmi made her debut into acting after winning prizes in school youth fests. She is a popular dancer too. Mahalakshmi played as child artist in Dileep starrer 'Thilakkam'. She played a pivotal role in Manoj K Jayan starrer 'Ardhanari'.