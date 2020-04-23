बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. फिल्मों में कृति कुल्हारी ने अपनी एक्टिंग से अलग ही पहचान बनाई. हाल ही में उनकी वेब सीरीज फोर मोर शॉर्ट्स रिलीज हुई, जिसे काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. कृति कुल्हारी बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जो अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ ही अपने स्टाइलिश ड्रेसिंग सेंस को लेकर भी काफी चर्चा में रहती है. उनका स्टाइल इतना जुदा होता है कि हर कोई उसे फॉलो करना चाहता है.

फिलहाल कृति ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर जो फोटो शेयर की है, उसमें उनका बोल्ड अंदाज इंटरनेट पर कहर बरपा रहा है. आप भी उनके इस अवतार को देख लेंगे तो तारीफ करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे. लेटेस्ट फोटो में कृति बेहद सेक्सी लग रही है. उन्होंने पीले रंग की डीप नेक वाली हॉट ड्रेस पहनी हुई है. इस लुक में कृति के ड्रेस से लेकर मेकअप की भी खूब तारीफ की जा रही है. कृति के इस नए अंदाज को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है और इंस्टाग्राम पर इसे खूब लाइक्स मिल रहे हैं. 

कृति हमेशा ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बेहद सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. उनका अकाउंट कृति के ग्लैमर्स फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है. वह फिल्मों के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. यूट्यूब पर भी कृति कुल्हारी के सेक्सी वीडियो और फोटोशूट वीडियो खूब वायरल होते रहते हैं.

वहीं बात करें कृति कुल्हारी के करियर की तो उन्होंने 2010 में खिचड़ी द मूवी के साथ अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की. इसके बाद वह शैतान, सुपर से ऊपर, जल, राइज ऑफ द जॉम्बी जैसी फिल्मों में दिखीं. लेकिन पिंक मूवी से उन्हें काफी पॉपुलैरिटी मिली. इसके बाद वह इरफान खान के साथ ब्लैकमेल में नजर आई. इस फिल्म में कृति लीड रोल में नजर आई और इसके बाद कृति ने उरी और मिशन मंगल जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया.

