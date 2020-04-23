View this post on Instagram

"I swam across I jumped across for you Oh what a thing to do Cause you were all yellow" #yellow #coldplay . One of my favorite songs and I finally get to use it on me, for me 😍 Photographed by: @thehouseofpixels Styled by : @aasthasharma @reannmoradian , HMU by : @goldandglittr For our very own @4moreshotspls ❤️ @primevideoin