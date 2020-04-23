बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. फिल्मों में कृति कुल्हारी ने अपनी एक्टिंग से अलग ही पहचान बनाई. हाल ही में उनकी वेब सीरीज फोर मोर शॉर्ट्स रिलीज हुई, जिसे काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. कृति कुल्हारी बॉलीवुड की उन एक्ट्रेस में से एक हैं जो अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ ही अपने स्टाइलिश ड्रेसिंग सेंस को लेकर भी काफी चर्चा में रहती है. उनका स्टाइल इतना जुदा होता है कि हर कोई उसे फॉलो करना चाहता है.
फिलहाल कृति ने अपने ऑफिशियल इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर जो फोटो शेयर की है, उसमें उनका बोल्ड अंदाज इंटरनेट पर कहर बरपा रहा है. आप भी उनके इस अवतार को देख लेंगे तो तारीफ करने पर मजबूर हो जाएंगे. लेटेस्ट फोटो में कृति बेहद सेक्सी लग रही है. उन्होंने पीले रंग की डीप नेक वाली हॉट ड्रेस पहनी हुई है. इस लुक में कृति के ड्रेस से लेकर मेकअप की भी खूब तारीफ की जा रही है. कृति के इस नए अंदाज को काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है और इंस्टाग्राम पर इसे खूब लाइक्स मिल रहे हैं.
कृति हमेशा ही इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी बेहद सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. उनका अकाउंट कृति के ग्लैमर्स फोटो वीडियो से भरा पड़ा है. वह फिल्मों के साथ साथ सोशल मीडिया पर भी काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. यूट्यूब पर भी कृति कुल्हारी के सेक्सी वीडियो और फोटोशूट वीडियो खूब वायरल होते रहते हैं.
View this post on Instagram
"I swam across I jumped across for you Oh what a thing to do Cause you were all yellow" #yellow #coldplay . One of my favorite songs and I finally get to use it on me, for me 😍 Photographed by: @thehouseofpixels Styled by : @aasthasharma @reannmoradian , HMU by : @goldandglittr For our very own @4moreshotspls ❤️ @primevideoin
वहीं बात करें कृति कुल्हारी के करियर की तो उन्होंने 2010 में खिचड़ी द मूवी के साथ अपने एक्टिंग करियर की शुरुआत की. इसके बाद वह शैतान, सुपर से ऊपर, जल, राइज ऑफ द जॉम्बी जैसी फिल्मों में दिखीं. लेकिन पिंक मूवी से उन्हें काफी पॉपुलैरिटी मिली. इसके बाद वह इरफान खान के साथ ब्लैकमेल में नजर आई. इस फिल्म में कृति लीड रोल में नजर आई और इसके बाद कृति ने उरी और मिशन मंगल जैसी सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम किया.
View this post on Instagram
The colour #WHITE … I wonder what makes it the most beautiful… Have never seen a color look this beautiful on EVERYONE… It's almost like, it brings the DIVINE , the PURITY, the SIMPLICITY out in everybody… ❤️ Photographer: @rahuljhangiani Location: @mandarinstudios Stylist: @pranita.abhi Shirt: massimodutti HMU: @elishab_Mua Management: @wingmanindia @exceedentertainment PR: @treeshulmediasolutions
View this post on Instagram
A very happy Valentine's day everyone ♥️ for me, LOVE is giving the freedom and space to people to be who they wish to be, what they choose to be… That's the meaning of LOVE that I have discovered… And remember everything starts with YOU… So do not forget to love yourself first, in ways that you love others or desire to be loved by others.. TO LOVE… ♥️
View this post on Instagram
I have always had an immense sense of gratitude for all the work I have been a part of in my acting career. Being an outsider it was not easy, but giving it my all and finding the right opportunities to showcase my talent is what I always focused on. Patience, Perseverance and Faith is what has got me where I am today and for that I am ever so proud of myself. #ConquestClassic #Eleganceisanattitude @longines #paidpromotion HMU @goldandglittr thank u 😚♥️
View this post on Instagram
I know m being judged … Every moment by everyone… Have I stopped caring??? I would like to be that person who has but the truth is it affects me, it bothers me, it hurts me… But it also makes me stronger, it makes me come back to "ME" every time… It makes me strive to be that person who is constantly aware of not judging others, of not labelling someone, of not being full of opinions about everything and everyone… makes me free… Also it's amazing how all of us hate being judged but that's exactly what we are constantly doing to others.. it's strange but not so strange…😊 Some #foodforthought ❤️
