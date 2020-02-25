बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. किम करदाशियां को सभी खूब पसंद करते हैं इसका कारण है उनकी हॉट अदाएं. वह किसी भी कारण सुर्खियों में आने का मौका नहीं गंवाती है. यही वजह है कि किम हमेशा ही अपनी सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर कर हमेशा चर्चा में बनी रहती है. बोल्डनेस से भरा उनका अंदाज हमेशा ही फैंस के बीच छाया रहता है. सोशल मीडिया पर किम करदाशियां की ज्यादातर बिकनी या फिर न्यूज फोटो वीडियो ही देखने को मिलती है.
किम करदाशियां सोशल मीडिया लवर हैं. अक्सर वह इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी हॉट सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो शेयर करती रहती है. किम की जबरदस्त हॉटनेस देख फैंस के दिल भी धड़कने लगते हैं. एक बार फिर से किम ने अपनी एक बेहद सेक्सी फोटो शेयर की है, जिसमें उनके बोल्ड लुक को देख लोगों के पसीने छूट रहे हैं. इस सेक्सी फोटो में किम करदाशियां के फिगर की भी तारीफ की जा रही है.
बात करें लेटेस्ट फोटो में किम करदाशियां के लुक की तो उन्होंने स्किन कलर की टू पीस बिकनी पहनी हुई है. साथ आंखे बंद कर सेक्सी अंदाज में पोज दे रही है. तेज धूम और रेत के बीच बैठी किम इस फोटो में इतनी सेक्सी लग रही है कि, पहली नजर में देख लोग उन्हें अट्रैक्ट हो जाएंगे. आप भी उनकी इस लेटेस्ट फोटो को देखेंगे तो उनकी अदाओं में खो जाएंगे. इंस्टाग्राम पर किम की ये फोटो काफी पसंद की जा रही है और जैसे ही किम ने इंस्टाग्राम पर इस फोटो को शेयर की तब से ही फैंस के कमेंट की बौछार आ गई है.
किम करदाशियां के सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो के लोग किस कदर दीवाने हैं, इसका अंदाजा इस बात से ही लगाया जा सकता है कि इंस्टाग्राम पर किम करदाशियां के 161 मिलियन फॉलोवर्स हैं. 161 मिलियन फॉलोअर्स होना वाकई चौंकने वाली बात है.दुनिया भर में किम करदाशियां अपनी हॉटनेस के लिए मशहूर हैं और उनके इसी अंदाज के कारण पूरी दुनिया में उन्हें लाखों करोड़ों लोग पसंद करते हैं.
