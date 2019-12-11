बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस कैटरीना कैफ की सेक्सी और हॉट वीडियो फोटो इंस्टाग्राम पर छाई हुई है. इस वीडियो कैटरीना का बेहद हॉट लुक और अंदाज देखने को मिला है. हर कोई जमकर उनके खूबसूरत अंदाज और लुक को पसंद कर रहे हैं. कैटरीना कैफ ने हॉट ड्रेस में सेक्सी फिगर फ्लॉन्ट कर रही हैं. दर्शकों को उनका दिलकश अंदाज काफी पसंद आ रहा है.

कैटरीना कैफ के हॉट वीडियो की बात करें तो वह सिल्वर वन पीस में नजर आ रही हैं. इस ड्रेस के साथ उन्होंने हॉट स्टाइल कैरी किया है. खुले बालों और खूबसूरत मेकअप में वह काफी दिलकश अंदाज में नजर आ रही हैं. वह इस अंदाज में The Power List 2019 अवॉर्ड नाइट में पहुंची. वह इस दौरान सबसे डिफरेंट लुक में नजर आई. उन्होंने अक्षय कुमार और करण जौहर के साथ भी पोज दिए.

कैटरीना कैफ जल्द ही अक्षय कुमार के साथ सूर्यवंशी फिल्म में नजर आने वाली है. दोनों एक बार फिर स्क्रीन शेयर करने जा रहे हैं. इससे पहले भी दोनों ने साथ में कई फिल्में की है और दोनों की जोड़ी भी काफी पसंद की गई. सूर्यवंशी फिल्म को करण जौहर और रोहित शेट्टी ने प्रोड्यूस किया है. दोनों की ये फिल्म 27 मार्च को रिलीज होगी.

कैटरीना कैफ की आखिरी फिल्म भारत थी जिसमें वह लीड रोल में नजर आईं. इस फिल्म में सलमान खान और कैटरीना ने एक साथ काम किया और दोनों की फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट भी साबित हुई. इस फिल्म में तब्बू, दिशा पटानी, सुनील ग्रोवर समेत मल्टी स्टार नजर आए जिसे अली अब्बास जफर ने डायरेक्ट किया था.

Smiles 😍🔥 she is glowing ! This is the best day !! @katrinakaif seems so happy !! And we are so happy seeing her this happy !!!! It's the most beautiful beginning Kay ! And everyday if your life will be this beautiful ! Congratulations ♥️

Presenting @kaybykatrina to all of you. It's truly a dream which has come into existence so beautifully. Thank you to my entire team, Nykaa, Falguni Nayar, Reena Chhabra and everyone for helping me achieve this..so much love to all of you from the bottom of my heart..❤ lastly..always remember, be authentic, be real, be yourself…because #ItsKayToBeYou. NOW OUT IN STORES AND NYKAA.COM

