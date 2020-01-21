बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. Katrina Kaif Beautiful Photo: कैटरीना कैफ ने हाल ही में इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर अपनी एक बेहद खूबसूरत फोटो शेयर की है. फोटो में साड़ी पहने हुए दिखाई दे रही हैं. कैटरीना कैेफ का देसी लुक फैंस को खूब इंप्रेस कर रहा है. उन्होंने इस लुक को मिनिमल मेकअप, लाइट लिपस्टिक और कर्ली ओपन हेयर के साथ पूरा किया है. फैंज जमकर उनके देसी लुक की तारीफ कर रहे हैें.
ट्रेडिशनल लुक हो या वेस्टर्न कैटरीना कैफ हर लुक को बेहद स्टाइल से कैरी करती हैं. फैंस उनको हर लुक में पसंद करते हैं. कैटरीना कैफ ने मॉडलिंग से ग्लैमर की दुनिया में कदम रखा था. कैटरीना कैफ मैेंने प्यार क्यों किया, हमको दीवाना बना गए, वेलकम, नमस्ते लंदन, पार्टनर, रेस, अजब प्रेम की गजब कहानी, बॉडीगॉर्ड, दे दना दन एक था टाइगर जैसी कई शानदार फिल्में कर चुकी हैं.
कैेटरीना कैफ जल्द ही रोहित शेट्टी की फिल्म सूर्यवंशी में नजर आने वाली हैं. फिल्म में वह अक्षय कुमार के अपोजिट नजर आएंगी. दर्शकों के बीच फिल्म को लेकर काफी उत्साह है. फिल्म 27 मार्च को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी.
कैटरीना कैफ आखिरी बार सलमान खान के साथ फिल्म भारत में नजर आई थीं. फिल्म ने बॉक्स ऑफिस पर जबरदस्त कमाई की थी.भारत में कैटरीना कैफ सलमान खान के साथ रोमांस करती दिखी थीं. परदे पर दोनों की जोड़ी खूब पसंद की गई थी.
My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba
🌟Reebok by Pyer Moss . A secret pop up in Delhi is your only chance To get your hands on this limited edition collection ….launching exclusively at Olive Bar and Kitchen on the 11th and 12th of January, 2020. @reebokclassicindia& @pyermoss #ReebokByPyerMoss#Reebok #PyerMoss
