View this post on Instagram

My mom has always told me that healthy eating should be a way of life and not a diet … so I completely agree with @akshaykumar on this one …..Here’s a sneak peak of what’s in my dabba , so this is my mid morning snack ( or as lord of the rings put it second breakfast 😊I try to eat simply and not too complex and have been taught by @dr.jewelgamadia to not be afraid of eating rice … so what better then idli chutney Traditionally Idli is made from naturally fermenting the rice and Urad dal batter. I also end up adding some yoghurt to ferment it further. (this makes the idlis fluffier) I prefer having a spread of accompaniments. I usually do three chutneys moringa spinach chutney, tomato & beetroot chutney & plain coconut chutney . The other accompaniments can be Sambhar or rasam depending on my mood 😋 I nominate @yasminkarachiwala and @varundvn to know more how they eat healthy @tweakindia #whatsinyourdabba