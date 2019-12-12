View this post on Instagram

@katrinakaif is someone who has been stereotyped for most of her career for being an outsider and has gotten typecasted. I used to be one of those people who thought she doesn't belong with us. But as she says here, it is important to have a clear vision of the mark someone wants to make for herself, and she has definitely and evidently been working very hard for it. People around us will always be ready to pass remarks and judgements without even knowing very well what we are capable of, but it is our self-belief that makes us pursue what we want to. Our goal might be unthinkable for many and their voices might discourage us, but we shouldn't let them weigh us down and divert our focus. #katrinakaif #wethewomen