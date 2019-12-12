बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. कैटरीना कैफ बॉलीवुड में एक फेमस नाम है. हाल ही में एक इंटरव्यू में जब इंडस्ट्री में टाइपकास्ट होने के बारे में पूछा गया. तो उन्होंने जवाब दिया कि आप क्या करना चाहते हो क्या नहीं करना चाहते पहले आपको अपने माइंड में पहले से सेट करना होगा. लोग आपको बिना जाने ये जरुर बता देंगे की आप क्या कर सकते हो और क्या नहीं. कोई आपको नहीं बता सकता कि आप क्या कर सकते हो और क्या नहीं ये उसे तय करना है कि किसी और को नहीं. कैटरीना के इन बातों से लग रहा था कि उन्हें काफी कुछ फेस करना पड़ा था.
कैटरीना कैफ ने पहली फिल्म मैनें प्यार क्यों किया में सलमान खान के साथ नजर आई थी जिसके बाद वह काफी पॉपुलर हो गई. लगातार फिल्में मिलती गई इससे पहले वह साउथ की कई फिल्म कर चुकी है. अल्लारी पिदुगु, मल्लीश्वरी और अधिक जैसी फिल्मों में अभिनय किया जिसे फैन्स ने भी काफी पसंद किया. जिसके बाद बॉलीवुड में कैटरीना ने कमाल करना शुरू किया और आज बॉलीवुड में अपना परचम लहरा रही है. अपने खूबसूरत अदाओं से फैन्स को दीवाना बनाती रहती हैं.
वहीं कैटरीना कैफ की काम की बात करें तो हाल ही में सलमान खान के साथ भरत में अभिनय किया था जो 5 जून 2019 में रिलीज हुई थी. कटरीना अगली बार अक्षय कुमार के साथ रोहित शेट्टी की सूर्यवंशी में दिखाई देंगी. फिल्म 27 मार्च, 2020 को सिनेमा हॉल रिलीज होगी. कैटरीना इन दिनों अपने प्रोजेक्ट को लेकर बिजी चल रही हैं.
@katrinakaif is someone who has been stereotyped for most of her career for being an outsider and has gotten typecasted. I used to be one of those people who thought she doesn't belong with us. But as she says here, it is important to have a clear vision of the mark someone wants to make for herself, and she has definitely and evidently been working very hard for it. People around us will always be ready to pass remarks and judgements without even knowing very well what we are capable of, but it is our self-belief that makes us pursue what we want to. Our goal might be unthinkable for many and their voices might discourage us, but we shouldn't let them weigh us down and divert our focus. #katrinakaif #wethewomen
We are so proud to announce our first #KAREWithKayBeauty initiative in support of the De’Haat Foundation. These initiatives will help us build towards a better, more beautiful tomorrow. With every Kay Beauty lip product you buy, we’re sending you a complimentary handcrafted pencil from De’Haat. We Thank you for your support in advance and truly grateful. #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares #ItsKayToBeYou #CrueltyFree @de_haatfoundation @kaybykatrina
Our first KARE Initiative is in support of the De'Haat Foundation.“I was so inspired by the work done by Vrundan (De’haat Foundation Founder) and her team. She has dedicated her life towards providing education and employment to the people of Pauni and Ganeshpur and we are very proud to be able to support her. With the vision to provide livelihood rather than aid, De’Haat trains rural women in the production of handcrafted pencils made from recycled newspaper. With every Kay Beauty lip product you buy, we’re sending you a complimentary handcrafted pencil from De’Haat. We Thank you for your support in advance and truly grateful. #KayBeauty #KayByKatrina #KayXNykaa #MakeupThatKares #ItsKayToBeYou #CrueltyFree
