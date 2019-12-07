बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा कपूर की सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रही है. इस वीडियो को दर्शक उनके खास अंदाज के चलते काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. यूट्यूब पर मौजूद उनका ये वीडियो काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. सेक्सी लुक और शानदार मेकअप में वह काफी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं जो कि हर किसी को दीवाना बना रहा है.

करिश्मा कपूर के सेक्सी वीडियो की बात करें तो वह वो ब्लैक ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं. इस स्टाइलिश ड्रेस के साथ उन्होंने हाई हील्स और बाल खोल रखे हैं. स्ट्रेट हेयर उनपर काफी सूट हो रहे हैं. साथ ही न्यूड मेकअप और लाइट लिपस्टिक उन्हें और खूबसूरत बनाता है. ये वीडियो लेटेस्ट नहीं है लेकिन उनका खूबसूरत अंदाज दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. अभी तक इस वीडियो को हजारों लोगों ने देख डाला है.

करिश्मा कपूर बेशक फिल्मों में एक्टिव न हो लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया की दुनिया में काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. दर्शकों को भी उनका दिलकश अंदाज काफी पसंद आता है. नया नया फोटो वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम व ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों को देखने को मिलते हैं. हाल में ही उनके लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आए थे जोकि दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आए.

हाल में करिश्मा कपूर का जिक्र करते हुए अक्षय कुमार ने खुलासा किया है कि करिश्मा के साथ काम करने के दौरान छोटी करीना को गोद में खिला चुके हैं. ये बात अक्षय कुमार ने ये बात गुड न्यूज के प्रमोशन के दौरान कही. गुड न्यूज में पति पत्नी के रोल में करीना और अक्षय नजर आने वाले हैं. ये फिल्म सेरोगेसी पर आधारित है.

https://youtu.be/wN8BehUzkig

