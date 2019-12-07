बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस करिश्मा कपूर की सेक्सी और हॉट फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस को काफी पसंद आ रही है. इस वीडियो को दर्शक उनके खास अंदाज के चलते काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. यूट्यूब पर मौजूद उनका ये वीडियो काफी पसंद किया जा रहा है. सेक्सी लुक और शानदार मेकअप में वह काफी खूबसूरत लग रही हैं जो कि हर किसी को दीवाना बना रहा है.
करिश्मा कपूर के सेक्सी वीडियो की बात करें तो वह वो ब्लैक ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं. इस स्टाइलिश ड्रेस के साथ उन्होंने हाई हील्स और बाल खोल रखे हैं. स्ट्रेट हेयर उनपर काफी सूट हो रहे हैं. साथ ही न्यूड मेकअप और लाइट लिपस्टिक उन्हें और खूबसूरत बनाता है. ये वीडियो लेटेस्ट नहीं है लेकिन उनका खूबसूरत अंदाज दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आ रहा है. अभी तक इस वीडियो को हजारों लोगों ने देख डाला है.
करिश्मा कपूर बेशक फिल्मों में एक्टिव न हो लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया की दुनिया में काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. दर्शकों को भी उनका दिलकश अंदाज काफी पसंद आता है. नया नया फोटो वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम व ट्विटर के जरिए लोगों को देखने को मिलते हैं. हाल में ही उनके लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आए थे जोकि दर्शकों को काफी पसंद आए.
हाल में करिश्मा कपूर का जिक्र करते हुए अक्षय कुमार ने खुलासा किया है कि करिश्मा के साथ काम करने के दौरान छोटी करीना को गोद में खिला चुके हैं. ये बात अक्षय कुमार ने ये बात गुड न्यूज के प्रमोशन के दौरान कही. गुड न्यूज में पति पत्नी के रोल में करीना और अक्षय नजर आने वाले हैं. ये फिल्म सेरोगेसी पर आधारित है.
View this post on Instagram
Purple passion 💜 . . . #karismakapoor #karishmakapoor #karishma #karisma #katrinakaif #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #varundhawan #bollywoodsongs #bollywoodactresses #bollywood #bollywoodhotness #bollywoodhot #shahrukhkhan #salmankhan #sonamkapoor #sonakshisinha #kapoorsisters #shraddhakapoor #kapoor #كاريشما #كاريشما_كابور #بوليوود #
View this post on Instagram
Like her saree?? Live scenes as Lolo werks a BLACK saree and looks saxxxay af while at it! Straight from the red carpet at LFW rn ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #karismakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #karishmakapoor #kareenakapoor #kareenakapoorkhan #sareeblouse #sareeswag #sareetime #blacksaree #lakmefashionweek #lfw #lfw2019 #lakmefashionweek2019 #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
https://youtu.be/wN8BehUzkig
View this post on Instagram
Lovin Lolo’s fishtail braid… and that lil bindi 😍😍 Candid glimpses of the actress at an event recently ❤️❤️ FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #karismakapoor #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
View this post on Instagram
@urbanclap knows exactly how to help a busy mum like me get everything done with ease! Head over to the @urbanclap app to get up to 60% off on a range of services! And don't forget to tell me in the comments below what #AsliFreedom means to you! @urbanclapbeauty 💆🏻♀️💅🏻 Coordinated by : @yzarinay Shot by :@Vatsal_shethia_photography Managed by @nasrindsouza
View this post on Instagram
Super fun recreating #danceofenvy 💃🏻 with this cutie #DanceIndiaDance #DanceKaJungistan #BattleOfTheChampions #DID #DID7 @zeetv @zeetvdid @raftaarmusic @boscomartis @karanwahi @salsasneha @bhawnakhanduja @paldenlama @paulmarshal Watch Dance Icons Special – to watch the complete version ! Dance India Dance-Battle of the Champions on ZeeTV Saturday & Sunday at 8 pm.
Mrunal Thakur Sexy Video: मृणाल ठाकुर के सुपर सेक्सी वीडियो ने फैंस को किया इंप्रेस, देखें हॉट लुक
Kendall Jenner Hot Sexy Video: केंडल जेनर ने सेक्सी अदाओं से इंस्टाग्राम पर उड़ाया गर्दा, देखें बोल्ड वीडियोदेश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App
Leave a Reply