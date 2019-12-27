बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. करीना कपूर की फिल्म गुड न्यूज आज सिनेमघरों में रिलीज हो रही है. फिल्म को दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आ रही है. फिल्म में लंबे समय बाद अक्षय कुमार और करीना कपूर की जोड़ी देखने को मिली है. करीना कपूर अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ-साथ अपनी खूबसूरती ग्लैमर और स्टाइल स्टेटमेंट को लेकर भी खूब चर्चा में बनी रहती हैं. करीना कपूर हमेशा अपने बोल्ड और सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो की बदौलत चर्चा में बनी रहती है.
करीना कपूर को उनकी शानदार एक्टिंग के लिए 6 फिल्मफेयर अवॉर्ड से नवाजा जा चुका है. करीना कपूर ने साल 2000 में फिल्म रिफ्यूजी से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू किया था. फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अच्छा प्रदर्शन नहीं कर पाई. हालांकि करीना कपूर अपनी शानदार एक्टिंग से सबका ध्यान खींचने में कामयाब रहीं. इसके बाद वह फिल्म अशोका और कभी खुशी कभी गम में दिखाई दीं. उनकी दोनों ही फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर ब्लॉकबस्टर साबित हुई.
साल 2004 उनके लिए काफी अच्छा रहा. इस साल वह फिल्म चमेली में सेक्स वर्कर के किरदार में दिखाई दी थीं. फिल्म में उनकी एक्टिंग को खूूब पसंद किया गया था. इसी साल वह 2004 में फिल्म देव में दिखाई दी थीं. उनकी ये दोनों ही फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट साबित हुई थी.
करीना कपूर अपन करियर में जब वी मेट, वी आर फैमली, 3 इडियट्स, बजरंगी भाईजान, कुर्बान, हिरोइन, उड़ता पंजाब जैसी कई सुपरहिट फिल्मों में काम कर चुकी हैं. करीना कपूर इंडस्ट्री में बेबो के नाम से मशहूर हूं. करीना कपूर ने अपनी प्रोफेशनल लाइफ के अलावा लव लाइफ को लेकर भी खूब सुर्खियां बटोरी हैं. खासकर की शाहिद कूपर के साथ उनका रिलेशनशिप काफी लंबा चला लेकिन किन्ही कारणों की वजह से दोनों का रिश्ता लंबा नहीं चल पाया.
