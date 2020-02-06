बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. बी टाउन की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर अपने बोल्ड और हॉट लुक के लिए जानी जाती हैं. अक्सर इंटरनेट पर करीना कपूर का बोल्ड लुक वायरल रहता हैं. एक बार फिर करीना कपूर का बोल्ड लुक इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहा हैं. वायरल वीडियो में करीना कपूर गजब की सेक्सी साड़ी में नजर आ रही हैं. करीना कपूर के सेक्सी लुक की बात करें तो करीना कपूर वीडियो में सेक्सी साड़ी नजर आ रही हैं.

बैकलेस ब्लाउज में करीना कपूर गजब की सेक्सी लग रही हैं. उनके बोल्ड लुक को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं. पीले रंग की सेक्सी साड़ी के साथ करीना कपूर ने न्यूड मेकअप कैरी किया हुआ हैं. न्यूड मेकअप में करीना कपूर गजब की हॉट लग रही हैं. उनके इस बोल्ड लुक को इंस्टाग्राम पर काफी पसंद किया जा रहा हैं. इससे पहले भी कई बार करीना कपूर का सेक्सी वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो चुका हैं.

करीना कपूर सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं. करीना कपूर इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर करती रहती हैं. उनका इंस्टाग्राम उनकी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो से भरा हुआ हैं. करीना खुद अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर अपनी सेक्सी फोटो और वीडियो शेयर कर फैंस को इंप्रेस करते हैं.

करीना कपूर के करियर की बात करें तो करीना कपूर हाल ही में फिल्म गुड न्यूज में नजर आईं थी. वहीं खबरें आ रही है कि करीना कपूर जल्द ही फिल्म वीरे दी वेडिंग पार्ट 2 की शूटिंग शुरु कर सकती हैं. करीना कपूर की पिछली दो फिल्में गुड न्यूज और वीरे दी वेडिंग बॉक्स ऑफिस पर सुपरहिट रही थी.

https://youtu.be/y4HsTeSX3JU

https://www.instagram.com/p/B1tf9YaHdCm/

View this post on Instagram

Good Night 💋💋💋

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Good Morning ❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Kiara Advani New Sexy Photos: बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस कियारा आडवाणी ने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की सेक्सी फोटो, हॉटनेस देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Urvashi Rautela New Sexy Photo Videos: बॉलीवुड की हॉट एक्ट्रेस उर्वशी रौतेला की सेक्सी फोटो-वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 