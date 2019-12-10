बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. बॉलीवुड की बेबो यानी की करीना कपूर को फैन्स हर लुक में देखना पसंद करते हैं. देसी लुक से लेकर बोल्ड लुक में भी करीना काफी खूबसूरत लगती है. इस बार सोशल मीडिया पर करीना कपूर का सेक्सी सारी लुक वायरल हो रहा है. इस फोटो में करीना काफी सेक्सी लग रही हैं पतली कमर और सेक्सी फिगर को देखकर कोई भी दीवाना हो जाएगा. करीना कपूर भले ही आज 39 साल की हो गई हो लेकिन आज भी वह फैन्स के दिलों पर राज करती है.

फोटो में अगर लुक की बात करें तो उन्होंने लाइट ऑरेंज साड़ी पहना है और खुले बालों में वह कयामत ढा रही है. करीना कपूर एक ऐसी एक्ट्रेस है जो 90 से लेकर आज तक अपना जलवा बिखेर रही है. फैन आज भी उन्हें काफी पसंद करते हैं. करीना कपूर की आने वाली फिल्म गुड न्यूज को लेकर वो इन दिनों काफी लाइम लाइट में है जबकि आपको ये बात जानकर हैरानी होगी की करीना कपूर का खुद का सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट नहीं है. जिसके बाद भी सोशल मीडिया पर छाई रहती हैं.

करीना कपूर के आए दिन सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिलते रहते हैं जिसे फैन्स काफी पसंद करते हैं. करीना की फैन फॉलोइंग काफी अच्छी है. हर कोई उन्हें देखना काफी पसंद करता है. वाकई में करीना कपूर काफी खूबसूरत है और सबसे ज्यादा अहम बात की एक बच्चे की मां होने के बाद भी करीना कपूर का फिगर आज भी चर्चे में रहता है. याद हो आपको जब जीरो फिगर का क्रेज चला था. ये और कोई नहीं करीना की ही देन थी.

