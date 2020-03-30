View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Repost by @reposta.app_ ——— “Seriously, what is going on?” asks Kareena Kapoor Khan, incredulous. We’re talking about the ‘airport look’ phenomenon in the backseat of her car, where, dressed in track pants and a loose T-shirt, she seems utterly confounded by the concept. “Honestly, I don’t care how I’m looking. If you want to take my photograph, take it, but I’m not in Chanel or Balmain or Balenciaga, I’m sorry. And the airport is not a runway. I just need to be comfortable. And it looks really silly, no, overdressed and all.” Meet @kareenakapoorkhan, the cover star for our anniversary issue. We've just turned 11(happy birthday to us!) but the actor is celebrating two decades in the industry. Check out her stealthy entrance on Instagram and stay tuned to @bazaarindia for more. • • Shirt: Tod's (@tods) All jewellery: Malabar Gold and Diamonds (@malabargoldanddiamonds) • • Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion Director: Edward Lalrempuia (@edwardlalrempuia) Photographs by #TarunVishwa Makeup: Pompy Hans (@makeupbypompy) Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Videography: Tsundue Phunkang (@kettlelove) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Fashion Assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion Intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Text by Esha Mahajan (@esha.mahajan) Actor's PR agency: HYPE (@hypenq_pr) Managed by: @nainas89 @poonamdamania @versis_entertainment