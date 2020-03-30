बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. एक्ट्रेस करीना कपूर खान फिल्मी घराने से ताल्लुक रखती हैं. कपूर फैमली की इंडस्ट्री में अपनी एक अलग पहचान है. एक्टर सैफ अली खान जोकि एक राजघराने से ताल्लुक रखते हैं. सैफ से शादी करने के बाद करीना भी शाही परिवार की बहुरानी बन गई और अक्सर उनका ये शाही अंदाज सोशल मीडिया पर देखने को मिलता है.

वैसे तो पहले भी कई बार ट्रेडिशन और ब्राइडल लुक में  करीना की तस्वीरें सामने आई है. लेकिन इस बार उनका रॉयल अंदाज देख आप भी उनकी खूबसूरती के कायल हो जाएंगे. यकीनन इस अंदाज में करीना को देख आप अपनी नजरें उनसे हटा ही नहीं पाएंगे. इस लेटेस्ट फोटो में करीना रॉयल लुक में इतनी खूबसूरत लग रही है कि हर कोई उनसे अट्रैक्ट हो रहा है. चेहरे पर तेज और खूबसूरती के साथ करीना की ये फोटो इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचा रही है. 

करीना की खूबसूरती और उनके सेक्सी फिगर की चर्चा हमेशा होती रहती है. हालांकि इस बात से इंकार नहीं किया जा सकता कि उन्हें ये खूबसरत चेहरा विरासत में मिली है. लेकिन जिस तरह से 39 साल की उम्र में उन्होंने अपनी खूबसूरती और फिगर को मैंटेन किया हुआ है वह काकई चौंकाने वाली है. आज भी करीना का चेहरा किसी यंग गर्ल की तरह चमकता है. अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर भी करीना काफी सजग रहती है. हमेशा ही उन्हें एक्सरसाइज करते हुए देखा जाता है. प्रेगनेंसी के बाद भी करीना अपनी जीरो फिगर को मैंटेन किए हुए है.

Royal enough? 😍

वहीं काम के मोर्चे पर बात करें करीना ने फिल्म रिफ्यूजी से अपने करियर की शुरुआत की थी. जल्द ही उन्होंने अपनी दमदार एक्टिंग से बॉलीवुड में एक मुकाम हासिल कर लिया और एक के बाद एक कई हिट फिल्में दी. आखिरी बार करीना अंग्रेजी मीडियम में नजर आई थी. आने वाले दिनों में वह आमिर खान के साथ लाल सिंह चड्ढा और करण जौहर की मल्टी स्टारर फिल्म तख्त में दिखाई देंगी.

📸 by @arshaangandhi ❤️❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Repost by @reposta.app_ ——— “Seriously, what is going on?” asks Kareena Kapoor Khan, incredulous. We’re talking about the ‘airport look’ phenomenon in the backseat of her car, where, dressed in track pants and a loose T-shirt, she seems utterly confounded by the concept. “Honestly, I don’t care how I’m looking. If you want to take my photograph, take it, but I’m not in Chanel or Balmain or Balenciaga, I’m sorry. And the airport is not a runway. I just need to be comfortable. And it looks really silly, no, overdressed and all.” Meet @kareenakapoorkhan, the cover star for our anniversary issue. We've just turned 11(happy birthday to us!) but the actor is celebrating two decades in the industry. Check out her stealthy entrance on Instagram and stay tuned to @bazaarindia for more. • • Shirt: Tod's (@tods) All jewellery: Malabar Gold and Diamonds (@malabargoldanddiamonds) • • Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Creative Director: Yurreipem Arthur (@yurreipem) Fashion Director: Edward Lalrempuia (@edwardlalrempuia) Photographs by #TarunVishwa Makeup: Pompy Hans (@makeupbypompy) Hair: Yianni Tsapatori (@yiannitsapatori) at Faze Management (@fazemanagement) Videography: Tsundue Phunkang (@kettlelove) Consulting editor, digital: Ravneet Kaur Sethi (@ravneetkaurr) Fashion Assistant: Shruti Joshi (@shrutijoshi21) Fashion Intern: Yashna Jain (@kouchpotateaux) Production: P Productions (@p.productions_) Text by Esha Mahajan (@esha.mahajan) Actor's PR agency: HYPE (@hypenq_pr) Managed by: @nainas89 @poonamdamania @versis_entertainment

on the cover of the 4th edition of @thebridalasiamagazine @bridalasia. ❤️ . Outfit: @abhinavmishra_ Jewellery: Hazoorilal by Sandeep Narang (@hazoorilaljewellers) . Grab your exclusive copy of the collector’s edition only of @thebridalasiamagazine at the Bridal Asia, Mumbai & Delhi show. . . @bridalasia Mumbai: 28th-29th February 2020 at Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. @bridalasia Delhi : 14th-15th March 2020 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. . . Shot by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Make up: @kritikagill Hair: @yiannitsapatori Coordinated by: @versis_entertainment @poonamdamania @nainas89 Production: @mmcworld_official

#family #today #familytime💕

