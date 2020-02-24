बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. गुड न्यूज के बाद करीना कपूर लाल सिंह चड्ढा और अंग्रेजी मीडियम में नजर आने वाली है. लेकिन फिल्मो के अलावा भी सोशल मीडिया पर वह हमेशा नजर आती रहती है. लाइमलाइट में रहने के कारण हमेशा ही करीना की खूबसूरत फोटो वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल होती रहती है. करीना की खूबसूरती और उनकी ड्रेसिंग सेंस का तो हर कोई दीवाना है. सभी उनके स्टाइल को फॉलो करना चाहता है.
करीना खुद तो इंस्टाग्राम पर नहीं है लेकिन करीना के नाम से उनके काफी फैन पैज बनाए गए हैं, जिसमें करीना की लेटेस्ट और हॉट फोटो वीडियो अक्सर पोस्ट होती है. जैसे ही करीना का कोई भी नया लुक सामने आता है वह सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचाने लगता है. और हो भी क्यों ना करीना इतनी सुंदर है ही. करीना ने कई बार बिना मेकअप के भी फोटो शेयर की है,जिसमें भी वह बेहद खूबसूरत लगती है. उनका चार्मिंग फैस और ग्लैमर अंदाज का हर कोई दीवाना है.
खूबसूरती के साथ साथ करीना कपूर बॉलीवुड में जीरो फिगर गर्ल के रूप में भी जानी जाती है. प्रेंगनेंसी के बाद भी उनका जीरो फिगर कायम है. आमतौर पर प्रेगनेंसी के बाद महिलाों का वजन बढ़ जाता है लेकिन करीना ने अपनी फिगर को काफी मेंटेन किया है. वह इसके साथ काफी एक्सरसाइज करती है और हेल्दी डाइट प्लान को फॉलो करती है.
View this post on Instagram
The cover of the 4th edition of @thebridalasiamagazine @bridalasia. . Outfit: @aisharaoofficial Jewellery: @thehousepframbhajos . Grab your exclusive copy of the collector’s edition only of @thebridalasiamagazine at the Bridal Asia, Mumbai & Delhi show. . . @bridalasia Mumbai: 28th-29th February 2020 at Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. @bridalasia Delhi : 14th-15th March 2020 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. . . Shot by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Make up: @kritikagill Hair: @yiannitsapatori Coordinated by: @versis_entertainment @poonamdamania @nainas89 Production: @mmcworld_official
करीना के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो हाल ही में करीना अक्षय कुमार, कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ के साथ फिल्म गुड न्यूज में नजर आई थी. आने वाले दिनों में वह आमिर खान के साथ लाल सिंह चड्ढा , इरफान खान के साथ अंग्रेजी मीडियम और करण जौहर की मल्टी स्टारर फिल्म तल्ख जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आएगी.
View this post on Instagram
The 4th edition of @thebridalasiamagazine @bridalasia, . . Outfit: @tamannapunjabikapoor Jewellery: @jewelsofjaipur . Grab your exclusive copy of the collector’s edition only of @thebridalasiamagazine at the Bridal Asia, Mumbai & Delhi show. . . @bridalasia Mumbai: 28th-29th February 2020 at Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. @bridalasia Delhi : 14th-15th March 2020 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. . . Shot by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Make up: @kritikagill Hair: @yiannitsapatori Coordinated by: @versis_entertainment @poonamdamania @nainas89 Production: @mmcworld_official
View this post on Instagram
Last day of Promotions❤️❤️❤️ Good Newzzz… See you at the theatre’s on 27th December . Agency #versisentertainment Managed by @poonamdamania @nainas89 Dress by @dundasworld Earring by @kaj.finejewellery Make up by @makeupbypompy Hair by @yiannitsapatori Styled by @rheakapoor Team @sanyakapoor @vani2790 @manishamelwani @spacemuffin27
View this post on Instagram
The 4th edition of @thebridalasiamagazine @bridalasia ❤️ . . Outfit: @shyamalbhumika Jewellery: @goenkaindia . Grab your exclusive copy of the collector’s edition only of @thebridalasiamagazine at the Bridal Asia, Mumbai & Delhi show. . . @bridalasia Mumbai: 28th-29th February 2020 at Dome, NSCI, SVP stadium, Worli. @bridalasia Delhi : 14th-15th March 2020 at Hotel Ashok, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. . . Shot by: @errikosandreouphoto Styled by: @mohitrai Set and art direction: @gopalikavirmani Make up: @kritikagill Hair: @yiannitsapatori Coordinated by: @versis_entertainment @poonamdamania @nainas89 Production: @mmcworld_officia
View this post on Instagram
today for the HT Summit Awards 2019 Makeup by @makeupbypompy Hair by @yiannitsapatori Styled by the Fab @rheakapoor 📸 by @nayantaraparikh Outfit by &eliesaabworld Earrings by @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Rings by zoyajewels @rkjewellers_southex2 Bracelets by @kasmiafinejewellery @ritikabhasingupta Team @nainas89 @poonamdamania
View this post on Instagram
#abouttoday For Kapil Sharma 🥰🥰🥰 Agency #versisentertainment managed by @nainas89 @poonamdamania Makeup by @savleenmanchanda Hairstylist by @yiannitsapatori Styled by @rheakapoor Sari by @picchika Earrings by @kapoor.sunita Rings by @stacfinejewellery Shoes by @fizzygoblet Styling team: @manishamelwani @spacemuffin27 @vani2790 @sanyakapoor 📸 by @thehouseofpixels
