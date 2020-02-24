बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. गुड न्यूज के बाद करीना कपूर लाल सिंह चड्ढा और अंग्रेजी मीडियम में नजर आने वाली है. लेकिन फिल्मो के अलावा भी सोशल मीडिया पर वह हमेशा नजर आती रहती है. लाइमलाइट में रहने के कारण हमेशा ही करीना की खूबसूरत फोटो वीडियो इंटरनेट पर वायरल होती रहती है. करीना की खूबसूरती और उनकी ड्रेसिंग सेंस का तो हर कोई दीवाना है. सभी उनके स्टाइल को फॉलो करना चाहता है.

करीना खुद तो इंस्टाग्राम पर नहीं है लेकिन करीना के नाम से उनके काफी फैन पैज बनाए गए हैं, जिसमें करीना की लेटेस्ट और हॉट फोटो वीडियो अक्सर पोस्ट होती है. जैसे ही करीना का कोई भी नया लुक सामने आता है वह सोशल मीडिया पर तहलका मचाने लगता है. और हो भी क्यों ना करीना इतनी सुंदर है ही. करीना ने कई बार बिना मेकअप के भी फोटो शेयर की है,जिसमें भी वह बेहद खूबसूरत लगती है. उनका चार्मिंग फैस और ग्लैमर अंदाज का हर कोई दीवाना है.

खूबसूरती के साथ साथ करीना कपूर बॉलीवुड में जीरो फिगर गर्ल के रूप में भी जानी जाती है. प्रेंगनेंसी के बाद भी उनका जीरो फिगर कायम है. आमतौर पर प्रेगनेंसी के बाद महिलाों का वजन बढ़ जाता है लेकिन करीना ने अपनी फिगर को काफी मेंटेन किया है. वह इसके साथ काफी एक्सरसाइज करती है और हेल्दी डाइट प्लान को फॉलो करती है.

करीना के वर्कफ्रंट की बात करें तो हाल ही में करीना अक्षय कुमार, कियारा आडवाणी और दिलजीत दोसांझ के साथ फिल्म गुड न्यूज में नजर आई थी. आने वाले दिनों में वह आमिर खान के साथ लाल सिंह चड्ढा , इरफान खान के साथ अंग्रेजी मीडियम और करण जौहर की मल्टी स्टारर फिल्म तल्ख जैसी फिल्मों में नजर आएगी. 

Also Read:

जानिए सनी लियोनी की उम्र, जन्मतिथि, वजन, कमाई बॉयफ्रैंड/हसबैंड, फिल्में और गाने सहित सारी जानकारियां  

कैटरीना कैफ की उम्र, जन्मतिथि, वजन, कमाई बॉयफ्रैंड/हसबैंड, फिल्में और गाने सहित सारी जानकारियां  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

देश और दुनिया की ताजातरीन खबरों के लिए हमे फॉलो करें फेसबुक,गूगल प्लस, ट्विटर पर और डाउनलोड करें Inkhabar Android Hindi News App

 