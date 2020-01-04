बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई.  कंगना रनौत ने अपनी एक्टिंग और खूबसूरती से बॉलीवुड और लोगों के दिलों में खास जगह बना ली. कई हिट फिल्में देने के बाद आज कंगना इस मुकाम पर है कि वह किसी पहचान की मोहताज नहीं है. फैंस भी कंगना को काफी पसंद करते हैं और उनकी एक झलक पाने का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. कंगना भी हमेशा ही अपने नए और लेटेस्ट लुक से सभी को खूब लुभाती है.

हाल ही में कंगना रनौत साड़ी पहन कर सामने आई. इस अवतार में उन्हें देख सभी हैरान रह गए. साड़ी में कंगना बेहद सेक्सी लग रही है. आप अगर कंगना रनौत को इस लुक में देख लेंगे तो उनके दीवाने हो जाएंगे. दरअसल कंगना हाल ही में अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म पंगा के प्रमोशन के लिए बिग बॉस के घर गई थी, जहां उन्होंने साड़ी को कैरी किया. इस दौरान उनकी कई फोटो-वीडियो सामने आई और तेजी से वायरल होने लगी.

  1. कंगना 32 साल की है  लेकिन उनकी खूबसूरती औऱ फिटनेस देख कोई भी उनकी उम्र की अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता. कई फिल्मों में बेहतरीन एक्टिंग से कंगना ने एक तरफ जहां सभी का दिल जीत लिया वहीं दूसरी ओर अपनी खूबसूरती के जलवे भी खूब बिखेरे. कई फिल्मों में कंगना ने बेहद बोल्ड सीन भी दिए.
  2. कंगना बचपन से ही बेहद खूबसूरत है और एक्टिंग का शौक भी उन्हें बचपन से ही रहा. आगे चलकर इसी शौक को उन्होंने अपना करियर भी बनाया. महज 16 साल की उम्र में कंगना ने अस्मिता थिएटर ज्वाइन किया. इसके बाद एक्टिंग का प्रशिक्षण लेने के साथ उन्होंने बहुत से नाटकों में भी भाग लेना शुरू कर दिया. इसके बाद कंगना ने मुंबई में आशा चंद्र ड्रामा स्कूल में भी कुछ महीनों तक एक्टिंग सीखी.
  3. कोई फिल्मी बैकग्राउंड ना रहने के बावजूद कंगना ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सफलता हासिल की. 2006 में कंगना को सबसे पहली फिल्म गैंगस्टर मिली. यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट रही और इसके लिए कंगना को फिल्म फेयर अवार्ड में बेस्ट डेब्यू का अवार्ड भी मिला.
  4. गैंगस्टर के बाद कंगना के पास फिल्मों की लाइन लग गई और कंगना ने राज़, काइट्स, तनु वेड्स मनु, शूट आउट एट वडाला, डबल धमाल, कृष 3, रिवॉल्वर रानी, उंगली, क्वीन, मणिकर्णिका: झांसी की रानी, रंगून, कट्टी बट्टी, तनु वेड्स मनु और गेम जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्में कीं.
  5.  कंगना रनौत आखिरी बार राजकुमार राव के साथ फिल्म जजमेंटल है क्या में नजर आई थी. अब जल्द ही उनकी फिल्म पंगा में नजर आएगी. पंगा 24 जनवरी 2020 को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज हो रही है. इसके बाद कंगना जयलललिता की बायोपिक थलाइली में भी नजर आएगी.
  6. फिल्मों के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी कंगना का जलवा खूब देखने को मिलता है. हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनके सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर कंगना खुद भी अपनी खूसूरत फोटो वीडियो फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती है.

#Repost @elleindia ・・・ "Rangoli’s accident, though cruel, taught me many things. I remember standing in the middle of Hinduja Hospital and thinking how wrong my notion of bad times was—failing in an audition or a relationship. It was an overwhelming experience,” #KanganaRanaut recalls, shooting for Life In A Metro (2007) in the morning and doing shows to raise money for her sister’s surgeries in the evening, and being at Hinduja Hospital at night. .⁠ On @team_kangana_ranaut: Georgette dress, @namratajoshipura. 18K gold and diamond earrings, @messikajewelry.⁠ .⁠ Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid⁠ Writer: @kavereeb⁠ Photographer: @riabrahao.⁠ Stylist: @malini_banerji.⁠ Hair : @alipirzadeh.⁠ Makeup : @anilc68⁠ Fashion Editor : @rahulvijay1988.⁠ Assisted by : @pujarinighosh(Styling)⁠ Production: @Fetch_india⁠ Location Courtesy: Aurélienne House on Frejus city Région Var, France (@villedefrejus)⁠ Special thanks to @greygoose⁠ .⁠ #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #KanagnaRanaut #ELLEjuly #BeMoreELLE

