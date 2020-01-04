बॉलीवुड डेस्क,मुंबई. कंगना रनौत ने अपनी एक्टिंग और खूबसूरती से बॉलीवुड और लोगों के दिलों में खास जगह बना ली. कई हिट फिल्में देने के बाद आज कंगना इस मुकाम पर है कि वह किसी पहचान की मोहताज नहीं है. फैंस भी कंगना को काफी पसंद करते हैं और उनकी एक झलक पाने का बेसब्री से इंतजार करते हैं. कंगना भी हमेशा ही अपने नए और लेटेस्ट लुक से सभी को खूब लुभाती है.
हाल ही में कंगना रनौत साड़ी पहन कर सामने आई. इस अवतार में उन्हें देख सभी हैरान रह गए. साड़ी में कंगना बेहद सेक्सी लग रही है. आप अगर कंगना रनौत को इस लुक में देख लेंगे तो उनके दीवाने हो जाएंगे. दरअसल कंगना हाल ही में अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म पंगा के प्रमोशन के लिए बिग बॉस के घर गई थी, जहां उन्होंने साड़ी को कैरी किया. इस दौरान उनकी कई फोटो-वीडियो सामने आई और तेजी से वायरल होने लगी.
LIT Bigg Boss via surreal brightness from Kangana's vintage rose saree! #Panga #BiggBossPromotions . . . . . . Outfit : @houseofmasaba Masabaxrhea Necklace: @amrapalijewels Shoes : @maisonvalentino Styling : @stylebyami @tanyamehta27 Hair : @hairbyhaseena Make up : @loveleen_makeupandhair Photography: @kvinayak11
- कंगना 32 साल की है लेकिन उनकी खूबसूरती औऱ फिटनेस देख कोई भी उनकी उम्र की अंदाजा नहीं लगा सकता. कई फिल्मों में बेहतरीन एक्टिंग से कंगना ने एक तरफ जहां सभी का दिल जीत लिया वहीं दूसरी ओर अपनी खूबसूरती के जलवे भी खूब बिखेरे. कई फिल्मों में कंगना ने बेहद बोल्ड सीन भी दिए.
- कंगना बचपन से ही बेहद खूबसूरत है और एक्टिंग का शौक भी उन्हें बचपन से ही रहा. आगे चलकर इसी शौक को उन्होंने अपना करियर भी बनाया. महज 16 साल की उम्र में कंगना ने अस्मिता थिएटर ज्वाइन किया. इसके बाद एक्टिंग का प्रशिक्षण लेने के साथ उन्होंने बहुत से नाटकों में भी भाग लेना शुरू कर दिया. इसके बाद कंगना ने मुंबई में आशा चंद्र ड्रामा स्कूल में भी कुछ महीनों तक एक्टिंग सीखी.
- कोई फिल्मी बैकग्राउंड ना रहने के बावजूद कंगना ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सफलता हासिल की. 2006 में कंगना को सबसे पहली फिल्म गैंगस्टर मिली. यह फिल्म बॉक्स ऑफिस पर हिट रही और इसके लिए कंगना को फिल्म फेयर अवार्ड में बेस्ट डेब्यू का अवार्ड भी मिला.
- गैंगस्टर के बाद कंगना के पास फिल्मों की लाइन लग गई और कंगना ने राज़, काइट्स, तनु वेड्स मनु, शूट आउट एट वडाला, डबल धमाल, कृष 3, रिवॉल्वर रानी, उंगली, क्वीन, मणिकर्णिका: झांसी की रानी, रंगून, कट्टी बट्टी, तनु वेड्स मनु और गेम जैसी कई बेहतरीन फिल्में कीं.
- कंगना रनौत आखिरी बार राजकुमार राव के साथ फिल्म जजमेंटल है क्या में नजर आई थी. अब जल्द ही उनकी फिल्म पंगा में नजर आएगी. पंगा 24 जनवरी 2020 को बड़े पर्दे पर रिलीज हो रही है. इसके बाद कंगना जयलललिता की बायोपिक थलाइली में भी नजर आएगी.
- फिल्मों के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया पर भी कंगना का जलवा खूब देखने को मिलता है. हमेशा ही सोशल मीडिया पर उनके सेक्सी फोटो वीडियो छाए रहते हैं. इंस्टाग्राम पर कंगना खुद भी अपनी खूसूरत फोटो वीडियो फैंस के साथ शेयर करती रहती है.
Chief Guest #KanganaRanaut has arrived!! 👸 Looking gorgeous AF in her @taruntahiliani saree at the #MillenniumBrillianceAwards 2019 in Thailand. 😍 . . ⭐ Credits ⭐ Outfit: @taruntahiliani Necklace: @latique.in Stylist: @shnoy09, @stylebyami Makeup: @chettiaralbert Hair: @hairbyhaseena
#KanganaRanaut's and her incredible looks in the new commercial for Liva Fashion. ♥️💃 . . . #Repost @livafashionin Flow is the feeling of being in-sync with the world around you, where you feel unrestrained and free to do your own thing. It’s about feeling uninhibited, spontaneous and confident in your skin. Liva natural fluid fashion makes you feel comfortable and in-sync with your flow from the neckline to hemline in everything you wear. So go ahead, breathe, flow and glide with Liva. #LiveYourFlow . . . #Liva #LivaFluidFashion #Fabric #Fashion
GLAM-BAM 💫 by #KanganaRanaut's mesmerizing look for Miss Diva 2019 happening tonight! . . . ⭐ Credits ⭐ Outfit – @toni_maticevski Shoes – @tomford Earring – @latique.in Styling – @stylebyami, @shnoy09, @mala_agnani Makeup – @chettiaralbert Hair – @hairbyhaseena Photographer – @vijitgupta
#ThrowbackTuesday #TBT . . #Repost @gqindia (@get_repost) ・・・ #GQArchives, Kangana Ranaut: “I still feel the same way I did when I left home, that I need to find out what I like to do. Maybe I’d write a book, or open a little café somewhere” 📸 Tarun Vishwa ________________________________________ #kanganaranaut #GQShoot #womenwelove #throwback #archive #GQWomen #bollywood
The Queen in her natural habitat wearing a gorgeous saree, floored us with her effortless grace for the Trailer Launch of #Panga. . . . . **Wardrobe Credits** Outfit: @goodearthindia Jewellery: @thehouseoframbhajos Styled by: @stylebyami @shnoy09 @tanyamehta27 Make-up: @anilc68 Hair: @hairbyhaseena Photographer: @ravindupatilphotography . . . . . **Panga Credits** #PangaStories @foxstarhindi @ashwinyiyertiwari @jassie.gill @therichachadha @neena_gupta @yagyabhasin @mehrotranikhil @shankarehsaanloy #JavedAkhtar @saregama_official
A lighter-than-air malmal sari with minimal gold boders is a perfect base for a neo-Indian look. Paired flawlessly with a Lady dior bag and statement sunnies. One needs to note here that #Kangana is truly the pioneer of the sari-can-be-worn-anywhere movement, and this look is yet another example of that. 💃 . . . *Courtesy* Photo: @_sanu313_ . . *Wardrobe* Sari – @suta_bombay Jewelery: Antique Gold Earrings Shoes – @fizzygoblet Bag – @dior
**Weave, but make it sexy!** Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay with 6 handwoven looks that showcase the creativity, and fineness of this indigenous craft. 'Woven' can be worn sexy, chic, minimal or girly, as seen in these images of Kangana, who believes in promoting the undying art subtly to change the mindset about this ancient royal haute couture. Thus, saving the lives of the many gifted weavers who are committing suicide due to poverty and lack of jobs.
#Repost @elleindia ・・・ "Rangoli’s accident, though cruel, taught me many things. I remember standing in the middle of Hinduja Hospital and thinking how wrong my notion of bad times was—failing in an audition or a relationship. It was an overwhelming experience,” #KanganaRanaut recalls, shooting for Life In A Metro (2007) in the morning and doing shows to raise money for her sister’s surgeries in the evening, and being at Hinduja Hospital at night. . On @team_kangana_ranaut: Georgette dress, @namratajoshipura. 18K gold and diamond earrings, @messikajewelry. . Editor-in-chief: @supriya.dravid Writer: @kavereeb Photographer: @riabrahao. Stylist: @malini_banerji. Hair : @alipirzadeh. Makeup : @anilc68 Fashion Editor : @rahulvijay1988. Assisted by : @pujarinighosh(Styling) Production: @Fetch_india Location Courtesy: Aurélienne House on Frejus city Région Var, France (@villedefrejus) Special thanks to @greygoose . #GreyGooseLife #LiveVictoriously #KanagnaRanaut #ELLEjuly #BeMoreELLE
