View this post on Instagram

#Kajol in @sukritiandaakritiofficial @zariinjewelry and @fyorindia heels for @tanhajifilm promotions 🤍 Photos courtesy @jitusavlani Make up @cloverwootton Hair @kaushal9dsouza Styled by @radhikamehra Assisted by @srishtiagrawal05 @dipublicrelations @quirk_india @ajaydevgnfilms @tseriesfilms #tanhajitheunsungwarrior #tanhaji #movie #promotions #celebritystyle #stylegram #ootd #ootdfashion #lookoftheday #blackandwhite #kajoldevgan #radhikmehrastyling