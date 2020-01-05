बॉलीवुड डेस्क, मुंबई. तानाजी एक्ट्रेस काजोल फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने बिग बॉस के घर देसी लुक में पहुंची. काजोल ने ब्लैक साड़ी में अपने लुक्स से फैंस को खूब इंप्रेस किया. काजोल की ब्लैक साड़ी को मशहूर डिजाइनर मनीष मल्होत्रा ने डिजाइन किया था. उन्होंने इस लुक के साथ व्हाइट पर्ल नेकलेस पहना हुआ था, जो उन पर काफी सूट कर रहा था. उन्होंने इस लुक को मिनिमल मेकअप लाइट लिपस्टिक और स्मोकी आइज के साथ पूरा किया था.
शो के दौरान अजय देवगन और काजोल ने जमकर मस्ती की. फिल्म के बारे में बात करें तो यह फिल्म काजोल और अजय देवगन के लिए कई मायनो में खास है. काजोल की यह पहली पीरियड ड्रामा फिल्म है. जिसे लेकर वह काफी उत्साहित हैं. वहीं अजय देवगन की ये 100वीं फिल्म है. फिल्म को ओम राउत ने डायरेक्ट किया है.
तानाजी द असंग वॉरियर मुगलों पर मराठों की सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की कहानी है. फिल्म में काजोल और अजय देवगन के अलावा सैफ अली खान, शरद केलकर और नेहा शर्मा भी अहम किरदार निभाते हुए नजर आएंगे. फिल्म में सैफ अली खान नेगेटिव रोल में दिखाई देंगेे. हाल ही में फिल्म के गाने और ट्रेलर रिलीज किए गए हैं.
दर्शकों को फिल्म का ट्रेलर और गाने खूब पसंद आ रहे हैं. फिल्म 10 जनवरी 2020 को सिनेमाघरों में रिलीज होगी. आपको बता दें कि बॉक्स ऑफिस पर अजय देवगन और काजोल की फिल्म का सामना दीपिका पादुकोण की छपाक और रजनीकांत की फिल्म दरबार से होगा.
